▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Sept. 11
▸ Present: Mayor Tygarjas Bigstyck, Mayor Pro Tem Sue Vaterlaus, Councilmembers Sue Beckmeyer, Mary Bier and Christine Boles
▸ 2023 Fog Fest update: Paige Miller, the owner of Magic Toy Box and vice president of this year’s Fog Fest, took to the podium to promote the event, which will take place on Sept. 23 and 24. There will be a parade at 9 a.m. on Saturday that will go down Beach Boulevard.
Local tattoo artist and commercial designer Michael Boyle, who has created art for the popular Cookies brand, designed the poster. Additional seating and rest areas will be provided, expanding on previous years’ offerings. “Last year was our first Fog Fest post COVID lockdown,” said Miller. He expects this year’s Fog Fest to exceed last year’s turnout by “quite a bit.”
▸ July 4 police report: Pacifica Police Capt. Bill Glasgow reported $11,000 in firework citation fees accrued over the July 4 holiday period, with eight individuals who have still not paid their tickets. “As it relates to our calls for service, during peak hours … we had about a 9 percent increase from last year, (while) total calls for service during non-peak times had decreased 34 percent,” he said.
▸ Public comment:
▸ Lynn Adams spoke on behalf of the Pacific Beach Coalition, reporting that the organization had engaged more than 8,000 volunteers and removed 31,000 pounds of trash from along the cities coastline. “Saturday (Sept. 16) we invite the public … to participate in California Coastal Cleanup Day,” she said. Adams introduced the “Butt Blitz,” a monthlong cigarette pickup effort, which will begin on Saturday and will continue through Oct. 31. Since 2019 there have been four such blitzes, which have resulted in almost 150,000 cigarette butts being removed from Pacifica’s streets and beaches.
▸ Aaron Macias, from Linda Mar, commented on the recent Housing Element discussions. “The (accessory dwelling units) were not up to compliance with state law,” she began. “I ask that you please rapidly address the ADU language and address the non-compliance issues.” She said there are serious safety issues for renters. Jen Hansen, also from Linda Mar, also discussed issues with non-permitted ADUs. One of her neighbors already has one ADU and is currently building two more, she said. “We already have parking issues … driveways are now being blocked,” she said.
▸ Tree permit fee: Bigstyck asked city staff whether substantial trimming or removal of private trees should be subsidized by the general fund. Members of Tree City Pacifica had previously expressed their concern that the new removal fee of $1,000 was much too high compared to nearby San Francisco’s fee of $112. Assistant City Manager Yulia Carter reminded the council that fees incurred by property owners are generally not paid for by general funds, excluding sewer projects.
▸ Planning Director Christian Murdock recommended against subsidizing private tree removal, though he did provide three different ways forward if the City Council wished to do so. They could include a partial subsidy of less than $200 per permit, a gradual rollout of the new rate, or subsidizing only pruning permits. There continues to be no fee for removing dead trees.
Paul Totah from Tree City Pacifica and Cindy Abbott from the Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Committee, spoke during public comment to ask the council to reduce the permit, while Chris Redfield called in to support the full, new fee with no subsidies, which he says would put undue strain on the city’s general fund. The council decided to return to the matter at a later date.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
