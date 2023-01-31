A reclamation plan for the Rockaway Quarry is heating up conversation again about the future of the property. The final Environmental Impact Report, including the city’s responses to the draft plan released last April, will be available this week and is expected to be the topic of conversation at a March Planning Commission meeting.
The plan under consideration is for “reclamation,” not development — any building plan would need separate approval. State law requires that shuttered mine sites, including quarries, be restored to a “natural or otherwise useful condition.” The city also has specific requirements for the reclaimed site, including that it pose no danger to public health and safety.
The reclamation proposal, put forth by Baylands Soil LLC, calls for “grading to create safe slopes, installation of local drainage facilities to ensure erosion control, and re-vegetating the site to achieve a character that is relatively natural in appearance.” The plan would fill the quarry bowl, shape more graded hill slopes, build trails, and create a new wetlands area on the northern section of the quarry flats.
Baylands Soil’s business is to remove soil from development sites and transport it to locations that need materials. To achieve the new contours, the company proposes importing almost a million cubic yards of soil from other construction sites around the Peninsula.
The material would come in as many as 161 dump trucks a day over four years, according to the transportation analysis in the draft EIR. It would cover the quarry pit 90 feet deep in some places, essentially replacing rock that was mined out over the life of the quarry.
The city’s Calera Creek Trail would mostly remain open during the work.
City Planner Chris Murdoch knows some in the city question the need for fill as well as the scale of the plans.
“The city thinks the plan is appropriate and suitable. It’s also financially beneficial,” said Murdoch. “It will result in a better reclamation,” he said, with more gradual hillside slopes and better drainage and trails.
“With any reclamation plan, we’d need to import the soil from somewhere,” he said.
In an open letter to the city and in comments at the last Planning Commission meeting, Owen Brizgys, an engineer and city resident, questioned the need for that much fill and expressed concern that the proposed fill materials are from waste sites, and are potentially contaminated with toxic compounds.
“Dumping this industrial waste immediately adjacent to the Pacific Ocean and as close as 1,500 feet to an elementary school … is what is being proposed,” he wrote. “The trails detailed in the plan could be done with far less equipment, earthwork and no import of contaminated soil.”
Murdoch notes that reclamation is required before any development. Pacifica’s General Plan, adopted last year, envisions the quarry property as “Visitor-Serving Commercial development, supporting such potential uses as a resort hotel, boutique hotels, visitor attractions, and retail uses.”
Murdoch acknowledged that the proposed plan is not the only way the site could be reclaimed. The draft EIR contains a “reduced fill alternative” that “would meet all project objectives and would result in similar or fewer impacts as compared to the proposed project.” Billy Gilmartin, a principal of Baylands Soil, pointed out that that option has not been thoroughly investigated.
Previous development proposals for the site did not detail reclamation plans, which are required before building but not before any public vote. Baylands Soil worked with the owner of the property, Paul Heule, and his company Preserve@Pacifica LLC, in developing the reclamation plan.
Heule floated a development plan for the quarry in 2016. It went to the voters as Measure W for approval to include housing, and was defeated. A public vote is not required on a development proposal unless it includes housing.
In addition to city approval, the reclamation plan will need to gain the California Coastal Commission’s go-ahead.
The full plan is available on the city’s website, and the final EIR is scheduled to be posted this week. Both will be discussed at the next meeting of the Planning Commission on March 6.
