▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Aug. 21
▸ Present: Chair Samantha Hauser and Commissioners David Leal, Daniella Devine and James Godwin
▸ Absent: Commissioners Alex Ferguson, Lauren Berman,
Greg Wright
▸ Staff: Planning Director
Christian Murdock
▸ Public Comment: Resident Samuel Casillas protested the quarry reclamation plan, which he says would involve filling in the crater with contaminated dirt. “When all the lawsuits are done, if it gets approved, I guarantee you that this LLC walks away with the $50 million and we get a dump site that is toxic,” he said.
▸ Taco Bell outdoor seating: The famous beachside Taco Bell was found to be compliant with 16 of 20 conditions for outside seating, the commission heard. The unmet conditions include providing sufficient seating in the patio area for persons with disabilities, maintaining an alarm on the rear gate of the patio, and buffering lights so as to reduce light pollution into other properties. A new condition limiting outdoor seating to 38 people was approved alongside an update in the seating plan. By Aug. 4, Taco Bell was once again under full compliance with the city’s conditions.
▸ Public comment: Casillas voiced his disagreement with tearing down the old bowling alley, which he says would be a mistake due to the economic opportunity lost by turning the lot into housing. He suggested creating more visitor-friendly businesses like movie theaters in place of more housing. “This committee should be studying and recommending how to keep venues that generate tax revenue for the city and not eliminating them,” he said.
▸ Housing element update: The Commission heard an update on the sites that required rezoning under a new Housing Element. Some of the larger developments include the Skyline Caltrans right of way lot, which is the currently undeveloped stretch of land that begins at the intersection between Hickey and Skyline boulevards and runs alongside the latter. It would accommodate 162 units. Another long strip of Caltrans land located along Highway 1 across from Gorilla Barbecue would be the site of 122 units. The public works building along Oceana Boulevard would be turned into higher density housing, with a total of 50 units. Further along Oceana Boulevard there would be another housing development behind the Pavilion of Flowers nursery consisting of 80 units with an additional 50 to be built on the site of the nursery itself. The commission agreed that all sites would be planned with a four- to five-story limit. The list of sites and their unit capacity is not set in stone and will be revisited by the commission at a later date.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
