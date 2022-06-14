On Saturday, after a six-hour meeting that had already been continued from a previous gathering, the Pacifica Planning Commission unanimously recommended City Council approve the General Plan and the environmental impact report that has been in the works for months. Members agreed on the regular Planning Commission meeting date of June 20 to hear the Sharp Park Specific Plan.
On June 11, the Planning Commission recommended changes to the economic sustainability community design, land use, safety, conservation, and circulation elements, as well as to portions that deal with open space and community facilities.
The General Plan accounts for changes since 2014, when it was last formally reviewed, said Alison Moore of Dyett and Bhatia, a consulting firm hired by the city. It includes the Local Coastal Program governing land use.
The elements of the General Plan are economic sustainability and community design. The land use element governs housing, conservation and jobs. The circulation element includes transportation, streetscape improvements and new bike and pedestrian trails, and parking. The open space and community facilities element documents open space and improvements. It develops the quarry. A conservation element protects water and biological species, especially critical habitat. The safety element protects from flooding, earthquakes, fires and includes law enforcement. The noise element deals with roadways and airport noise.
The Sharp Park Specific Plan could help the area evolve as a major community center for Pacifica, Moore said. Palmetto Avenue is described as a Main Street with historical impact protected. It would be a vibrant center, with many businesses there and along Francisco Boulevard. There will be housing along with some parts with a higher height limit for that and a ground floor overlay to accentuate the public realm. Policies will dictate how much a building needs to be set back.
There were 182 public comment letters and six comment letters from public agencies, said Acting Planning Director Murdock. Those received and responded to addressed many subjects, including housing needs, the land use change for the San Pedro Avenue site, where City Council will allow three to five housing units per acre, wildfire impacts and evacuation routes.
Murdock said there were public comments about the Manor Drive overpass, where the city is evaluating an onramp on Milagra. There were comments about prioritizing development in shopping centers and seeking housing there, Murdock said. There were also comments about the citywide building height limit set at 35 feet. Some wanted it shorter and some wanted it higher, he said.
Most of the speakers asked for more time to manage the documents. They wanted the Planning Commission to hold more hearings to address the issues and policies raised in the documents. Some were ready to put their stamp of approval on the plan that evening.
“It does not make sense to rush things,” said resident Pete Shoemaker. (Shoemaker is a member of the Editorial Advisory Committee for the Coastside News Group, which owns the Tribune.) “Give us a month or two so we can prioritize what is important. The city is overworked and understaffed. They are prone to make more errors. I have given this much time, but we have been dismissed.”
Many had specific problems with the plan.
“Can we have a housing policy that allows for very low income people when we are mandated to do so?” asked Cliff Lawrence.
“The hotel on Beach Boulevard will be underwater. This should be broken down into sections. The city has references for affordable housing which mean nothing,” said Victoria Becker.
“Include low and very-low income housing,” said Julie Starobin. “We can wait a few months.”
Chris Redfield said he supported the plan.
“There will never be a perfect plan,” he said. “The plans will be subject to change. The Sharp Park plan has been forward-thinking.”
Summer Lee recommended not approving the plan now and using a different process to engage more of the community.
“The errors show real concerns to public safety,” she said. “This requires you to understand all the details. Tackle one document at a time.”
Sam Casillas said the majority of concerns from Pedro Point residents have been ignored. Many speakers agreed with him.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.