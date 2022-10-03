After a two-hour hearing on Monday night, the Pacifica Planning Commission voted 3-2 to revoke the Cannabis Activity Permit held by Seaweed Holistics at 450 Dondee Way, Suite 2 in Rockaway Beach. The finding is appealable to the City Council and would prevent the business from selling permitted products 10 days after the appeal period ends.
At issue is whether operators complied with conditions of approval when the business was initially approved in 2019. Seaweed Holistics has been in business since September 2020. It is the first time the city has revoked a Cannabis Activity Permit.
Such conditions generally must be met before a business opens, however, the city says owners needed cash flow generated by the business opening to meet two of the requirements. The first had to do with required modifications to the storefront window and the second with outstanding fees. According to a staff report, no progress had been made on the window, nor the more than $25,000 the city says it’s owed for permitting and associated work. The business was set to owe the city another $23,577 for its Cannabis Public Safety License when the current license expires on Oct. 16, according to the city.
The decision dismayed at least one planning commissioner who said the entire affair was a black eye for the city.
“I think we’ve made a fabulous case study for why not to do business in the city of Pacifica,” said Commissioner Alex Ferguson, who noted that the matter had consumed about 100 hours of staff time over the size of a window. He asked how the fee had ballooned to five figures and Senior Planner Bonny O’Connor said that, in part, it was for reimbursing planning staff at a rate of $250 an hour. “The whole process is a little disheartening.”
The owners of the business, Tony and Ana Leano-Williams, pleaded with the commission to reconsider the condition concerning the size of the front window. They claimed the store frontage was improperly calculated from the beginning and that they had been in compliance all along.
“There has just been a slight miscalculation,” Tony Williams said during the hearing.
The Williamses said the business is still not profitable after two years and that the entire cannabis industry has suffered through a pandemic that has kept people apart and less likely to use what Tony Williams called “a sociable drug.”
The business owners got some qualified support from a competitor during the hearing.
“I’ve known the Williamses for many years. They are good people,” said Thomas Rodriguez, CEO of Rockaway Enterprises, which does business as Coastside Cannabis. He asked that the commission consider suspending Seaweed Holistics’ permit rather than revoking it.
“(But) In terms of fairness, I don’t want there to be an unfair playing field,” he said, noting that he had paid $400,000 getting his business up and running and thought he had to be in compliance before opening. “Had we had the opportunity to defer the cost … that would have changed the game for us. We lost a lot of revenue.”
(1) comment
The Williamses are good members of our community, who’ve been through a lot of personal trauma, lately. No doubt many of us Pacifica citizens, pot users or not, will stand behind them. $25,000 to discuss a window in a building that they rent, not own, is absurd. No wonder Pacifica has trouble attracting businesses.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.