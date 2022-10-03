Permit revoked

The Pacifica Planning Commission voted 3-2 to revoke a Cannabis Activity Permit for Seaweed Holistics on Monday night. Photo courtesy Google Streetview

After a two-hour hearing on Monday night, the Pacifica Planning Commission voted 3-2 to revoke the Cannabis Activity Permit held by Seaweed Holistics at 450 Dondee Way, Suite 2 in Rockaway Beach. The finding is appealable to the City Council and would prevent the business from selling permitted products 10 days after the appeal period ends.

At issue is whether operators complied with conditions of approval when the business was initially approved in 2019. Seaweed Holistics has been in business since September 2020. It is the first time the city has revoked a Cannabis Activity Permit.

Mark Hubbell
Mark Hubbell

The Williamses are good members of our community, who’ve been through a lot of personal trauma, lately. No doubt many of us Pacifica citizens, pot users or not, will stand behind them. $25,000 to discuss a window in a building that they rent, not own, is absurd. No wonder Pacifica has trouble attracting businesses.

