▸ Government body: Pacifica Planning Commission
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Jan. 18, 2023
▸ Present: Vice Chair Samantha Hauser and Commissioners Alex Ferguson, James Godwin, David Leal, and Greg Wright
▸ Absent: Chair Lauren Berman
▸ Rockaway quarry project: There is a plan to reclaim the old quarry in Pacifica that has been an issue in Pacifica for years. Beginning operations in 1900, the 86-acre area was an open pit mine from which limestone, greenstone, shale and chert were harvested until it shut down in 1987. Since then, the former quarry has been idle and a scar on the landscape. The plan would bring in 1 million cubic yards of soil to fill the hole left behind by mining activities in order to restore the wetlands that exist there. Not all present were fans of the plan. Owen Brisjis contended that the quarry project is actually a ploy by construction companies around the Bay Area to dump their contaminated soil. He urged the Planning Commission to investigate further before green-lighting the project. Brisjis was applauded by audience members as he gave up the microphone. The commission decided to hold consideration on the matter until the next meeting.
▸ New cap on short-term rentals: A new limit of 150 short-term rental permits will be issued at once, alongside the creation of a wait list for applicants. An STR is considered a residence that is occupied for less than 30 days at a time. These units currently make up about 1 percent of the city’s housing stock, with almost all of these units located alongside the coastline. The Planning Commission voted unanimously in favor of the proposal.
▸ Train car moving to museum: After almost 10 years of sitting under plastic in various places around the city, the old Ocean Shore Railroad car is making its way to its new home in the parking lot across the street from the Little Brown Church in Sharp Park. The Pacifica Historical Society has raised funds to restore the train car to its former glory in order to educate people about the railroad which ran from San Francisco down to Pacifica in the early 1900s. It will now reside under a tent surrounded by a chain-link fence at 1910 Francisco Blvd.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
