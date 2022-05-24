The Pacifica Planning Commission set “safe parking” spots for RVs in its meeting on May 16. Members set two on Bradford Way near the Sharp Park Golf Course, two on San Pedro Avenue in front of Ace Hardware, and one on Francisco Boulevard adjacent to the North Coast County Water District office.
Commissioner Alex Ferguson cast the nay vote on the San Pedro Road spaces in a meeting that ended after midnight. The one on Francisco Boulevard almost didn’t pass but commissioners worked in a condition of approval that said North Coast County Water District will have an opportunity to air concerns in a report by the city engineer. The commissioners received a letter from the district opposing the space saying it would interfere with emergency vehicles leaving the yard.
The planning commissioners had to make a decision in each case at the meeting because of the litigation against the city, Geary v. City of Pacifica, requiring a total of 13 parking spaces before the end of May. They had many objections about the spaces but addressed their concerns in conditions of approval.
The Planning Commission only considered those in the coastal zone. The others were approved by City Council. The decisions are appealable to City Council and the California Coastal Commission.
The spots will be overseen by the Pacifica Resource Center as part of a program leading to permanent housing. It requires semimonthly dumping of wastewater and other code of conduct compliances. The parking spot is good for 29 days. The program will be in place for three years.
Many neighbors protested the two RV spaces set for Bradford Way in Fairway Park. The commissioners set extra conditions of approval to try to address their concerns.
“Fairway Park residents are concerned about no preferential treatment being given to us,” said Lindy Quok, who asked about appealing the decision.
“I’m opposed,” said Tim Blanchard. “The RVs could be leaking blackwater. I’m not happy.”
A Bradford Way resident said she had safety concerns.
“What kind of background check is being done?” asked Paige Sanders.
PRC Director Anita Rees replied that PRC staff will do a complete assessment of the RV resident and vehicle to make a final determination about granting the permit. Police Chief Dan Steidle noted RV parking is allowed on Bradford Way.
“This will be safer for the neighborhood, having a program like this where they will adhere to a code of conduct. It would be a safe environment,” he said.
The extra conditions of approval say two parking spaces may be combined into a contiguous space for two RVs to be parked to enable flexible management for RVs of different sizes. There will be a no parking buffer zone to the front and rear of the spaces. Residents will comply with Bay Area Air Quality Management District standards for the use of generators. In addition, the conditions require the city engineer to evaluate and then put in any necessary pavement striping, lane tapers, red curb markings and “no parking” signage.
The commissioners approved two 30-by-10-foot spaces on San Pedro Avenue in the dirt right of way in front of Ace Hardware for the exclusive use of the program. No members of the public spoke about this space.
Commissioner James Godwin, who has driven RVs, wanted the spaces to be 50 feet long.
For the one RV spot on the west side of Francisco Boulevard, east of 2400 Francisco Blvd. adjacent to the North Coast County Water District, the city will add pole signs and pavement markings and a 4-inch-wide marking to outline the three non-curb sides of the designated parking space.
The only public comment was from NCCWD opposing this space because it could interfere with their emergency response operation.
“I have concerns about this location,” said Commission Chair Lauren Berman. “We received a comment from NCCWD. They are quite opposed to this location.”
Acting Planning Director Christian Murdock said that concern has been communicated to the city manager.
Berman asked Murdock if NCCWD was responsible for the sidewalk of the parking space. Murdock said yes.
“This road is pretty narrow. I have concerns about that,” said Berman. “It’s tight here with cars turning. This is one of the gateways to our downtown. We want to evolve the Sharp Park area and the first thing you would see is an oversized vehicle.”
Commission Vice Chair Samantha Hauser concurred.
“This is a tough spot for the NCCWD to deal with emergency traffic,” she said. “It’s close to the sliding gate. I saw four or five vehicles coming out of the gate. This is not a motion I would support tonight.”
But these locations were vetted a long time ago, noted Commissioner George Domerat.
Berman asked if they could add a spot to a different location instead of approving this one. Assistant City Attorney Deepa Sharma said that wasn’t possible.
“If you send it back to council, you would be out of compliance with the settlement agreement,” she said.
“I think we are being asked to choose between safety and compliance with the lawsuit,” said Hauser.
The first vote failed, with Commissioners Greg Wright, Berman and Hauser opposed. But the second one passed with a 5-0 vote.
“The spaces have been approved. To push for alternative locations is beyond the purview of the Planning Commission,” said Murdock.
