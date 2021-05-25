Fixing the pier

As the city of Pacifica sets its capital improvement budget, the city’s pier looms as an expensive priority. Adam Pardee / Tribune

The Pacifica Planning Commission certified all items on the city’s capital improvement program, saying they meet general plan guidelines and local coastal land use plan rules.

There are 20 new projects the city of Pacifica is undertaking this fiscal year, said Bonny O’Connor, associate planner at the May 17 meeting.

They include upgrading the heating and ventilation system at the Community Center and resurfacing city streets in the Sharp Park and Rockaway Beach areas. Riprap was repaired on Adobe Drive. Inspectors completed an inspection of storm drains.

The Police Department improved radio infrastructure. North Coast County Fire Authority’s fire station 72 had emergency signals restored. The Public Works motor pool building was repaired.

Esplanade and Palmetto avenues got bike lane improvements and the area had pedestrian improvements completed. Repairs were made to the Pacifica Pier.

The Calera Creek Water Recycling Plant generated projects, replacing pipes at the drain pump station, pipe line spot repairs, electrical condition assessment, administrative building elevator assessment, Linda Mar Pump Station pump upgrade and 540 Crespi Drive tree replacement. 

