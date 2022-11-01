▸ Government body: Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission
▸ Time and date: 7:03 p.m., Oct. 26
▸ Present: Chair Cindy Abbott, Commissioners Nick Lusson, Carl Nicolari and Gail Benton Shoemaker, and Parks Director Michael Perez
▸ Absent: Commissioner James Heywood
▸Senior services: Senior Services Supervisor Beth Phillips called attention to the 78 volunteers who gave their time to the senior center, and the 55 who serve Meals on Wheels. The senior care program has a wide variety of services that include haircuts, legal aid, wheelchair-accessible transportation and nearly 40 classes and activities that are offered weekly at the community center. These include arts and crafts, exercise classes, line dancing, educational creative writing and computer courses, plus fun games like bocce ball, cards and Mahjong.
Phillips celebrated securing funding that ensures another four years of service until 2024. Senior Services are supported by local organizations including Pacificans Care, Nick’s restaurant and Mazzetti’s Bakery among others. “It brings (seniors) so much joy to come to the community center. ... It’s very heartwarming,” said Abbott.
▸Priority parks project update: Landscape architect Matthew Gaber said that he’d spoken to local parents who told him that “it’s really important for the children to have different experiences (at different parks),” as well as activities for all ages. “There was a strong interest in hiking,” said Gaber. He mentioned a preference for wood over metal structures due to Pacifica’s proximity with the ocean and the rust that comes along with it. Rubberized paving and fall-resistant bark were also part of the new design for all four parks, alongside new swing sets and play structures. Gaber’s PowerPoint slide featured a local child’s drawing of a “Godzilla slide” among other resident-sourced ideas and feedback. Abbott and Shoemaker reminded Gaber about the importance of including trees and benches in the park plans. Lusson asked for more exercise play equipment to develop children’s motor skills such as balance beams and climbing structures.
Parks affected by this update will include Maravilla, Brighton, Imperial and Sky-Ridge.
▸Halloween event report: Perez talked about the haunted house that was hosted at the community center over the weekend of Oct. 22-23. “As we hoped, our Halloween event went spectacularly,” he said. This was the first haunted house event held since the pandemic brought the practice to a halt.
“We want to thank the Linda Mar Safeway for providing candy for the carnival,” he continued. He also mentioned that the new council chambers were not yet entirely complete, referring to the barren walls, and advocated for paintings to be hung and the creation of a community art space in the corner of the building.
▸Changes coming: Recruitment for a new director is underway as Perez has already submitted his letter of resignation. Perez will work through the end of the month. He thanked the members of the committee saying, “You have a special place in my heart … It’s been a very interesting couple of years.”
Dhalia Rodriguez and Stephanie Phillips were recently appointed as the newest commissioners to serve on the committee. They will be seated for the very first time at the next meeting.
— Adrian Fernandez
