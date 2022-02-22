The long history of floods, mudslides, erosion

The long history of floods, mudslides, erosion and more will be the focus of a virtual discussion hosted by the Pacifica Historical Society on Sunday.

Photo courtesy Deb Wong

The Pacifica Historical Society will bring together residents who lived through the city’s natural disasters that made national headlines, including floods, mudslides and erosion, in a Zoom panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Early Pacificans recall the floods in the late 1950s, and in 1962 when the coast was battered by fierce storms. San Pedro Creek overflowed, devastating John Gay’s

Trout Farm at the south fork of the creek in the back of the valley. In western Linda Mar, water levels reached 5 feet at the shopping center and the Anza-Arguello neighborhood.

Forty years ago, in January 1982, western Linda Mar was again flooded by a powerful deluge, and the creek again overflowed, seriously damaging the bridges at Abode Drive and Peralta Road. In the back of the valley, the unthinkable happened when a mudslide roared into a family home, killing three children.

A month later, Bill Drake, Tribune editor, wrote, “It’s a new kind of shadow for Pacifica as residents there protect their homes from a frightening menace hidden somewhere in the skies  and the hills. They are the very same soft and scenic hills that helped attract us all here in the first place, and which now, as one Pacifican put it last week, ‘Have seemed to turn upon us.’”

Sharp Park and Pacific Manor residents also famously struggle with buildings perched on crumbling cliffs, eroded by the power of the ocean. In Vallemar, strong winds have toppled trees.

The panel discussion will be followed by a time to share stories. To participate and receive a Zoom link, send an email to info@pacificahistory.org referencing the Feb. 27 event. Attendance is limited and historical society members in good standing have priority. For more, see pacificahistory.org.

— From staff reports

 

