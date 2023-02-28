Life is a grind
The smell of freshly roasted coffee is one of the attractions at Soul Grind, the popular coffee destination at Linda Mar Beach.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Coastsiders breathed a sigh of relief last week as travel over Highway 92 became more manageable. Work to repair damage caused by a series of January rainstorms continues, but the long waits for construction have stopped for now.
Hundreds gathered around Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Friday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the seven victims shot and killed on two farms last week, the deadliest single-day mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history.
Although not required by California and not available at any of the Jefferson Union High School District schools, an on-site school nurse has traditionally been a cornerstone of a student's health and well-being. In the midst of a pandemic and growing concern about the mental health of teena…
U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Joseph Messina kept steady hands on the joystick of the helicopter as he circled over Pescadero in two wide laps. Next to him co-pilot Lt. Joel Norton called out readings on the sprawling dashboard and communicated with radio chatter. Behind them, flight mechan…
Residents of San Mateo County can now get help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency for storm-related damage. The announcement was made on Friday.
The Pacifica Open Space and Parkland Advisory Committee is soliciting nominations for the Open Space Preservation Award.
A reclamation plan for the Rockaway Quarry is heating up conversation again about the future of the property. The final Environmental Impact Report, including the city’s responses to the draft plan released last April, will be available this week and is expected to be the topic of conversati…
The Pacifica Sports Club welcomes three more athletes into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 when two Division I collegiate football players and a determined and ambitious Oceana High School athletic director join 164 athletes whose faces already grace the “wall of fame” at the Pac…
The Southern California doctor who drove his Tesla off a steep cliff near Devil's Slide on Jan. 2 has been charged with three counts of attempted murder.
Chunli Zhao, the 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who authorities say shot eight farmworkers last Monday, killing seven, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said last week.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.