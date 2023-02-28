Life is a grind
Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Life is a grind

The smell of freshly roasted coffee is one of the attractions at Soul Grind, the popular coffee destination at Linda Mar Beach.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

Caltrans continues work to repair Highway 92

  • By Clay Lambert
  • 0

Coastsiders breathed a sigh of relief last week as travel over Highway 92 became more manageable. Work to repair damage caused by a series of January rainstorms continues, but the long waits for construction have stopped for now.

Coastside remembers lost farmworkers

Coastside remembers lost farmworkers

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Hundreds gathered around Mac Dutra Plaza in Half Moon Bay on Friday evening for a vigil in remembrance of the seven victims shot and killed on two farms last week, the deadliest single-day mass shooting in San Mateo County’s history.

High school students go without onsite nurses

  • By Thant Paing, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

Although not required by California and not available at any of the Jefferson Union High School District schools, an on-site school nurse has traditionally been a cornerstone of a student's health and well-being. In the midst of a pandemic and growing concern about the mental health of teena…

Coast Guard keeps watchful eye from above

Coast Guard keeps watchful eye from above

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

U.S. Coast Guard Lt. Commander Joseph Messina kept steady hands on the joystick of the helicopter as he circled over Pescadero in two wide laps. Next to him co-pilot Lt. Joel Norton called out readings on the sprawling dashboard and communicated with radio chatter. Behind them, flight mechan…

Planning Commission to discuss reclamation of quarry

Planning Commission to discuss reclamation of quarry

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • 0

A reclamation plan for the Rockaway Quarry is heating up conversation again about the future of the property. The final Environmental Impact Report, including the city’s responses to the draft plan released last April, will be available this week and is expected to be the topic of conversati…

Pacifica City Council honors Sports Hall of Fame inductees

Pacifica City Council honors Sports Hall of Fame inductees

  • By Horace Hinshaw, special to the Tribune
  • 0

The Pacifica Sports Club welcomes three more athletes into the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 25 when two Division I collegiate football players and a determined and ambitious Oceana High School athletic director join 164 athletes whose faces already grace the “wall of fame” at the Pac…

HMB shooting suspect charged with murders

  • By August Howell
  • Updated
  • 0

Chunli Zhao, the 66-year-old Half Moon Bay resident who authorities say shot eight farmworkers last Monday, killing seven, has been charged with multiple counts of murder and one count of attempted murder, prosecutors said last week. 

Recommended for you