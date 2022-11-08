‘They help me heal’
“I consider these birds my friends … being around them calms me down. It brings me to their level,” says Clifford as birds flock to him. The 93-year-old said he comes twice a week to feed the birds at Sharp Park Beach. He has been recuperating from heart issues for the last few months, and his daughter and wife now also come with him and wait in the car as he feeds the birds. “They help me heal,” he says of the birds. “They remind me of the simple beauty in the world.”
