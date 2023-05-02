Up to his knees in it
A fisherman braves the fog and cold water on Rockaway Beach on Thursday. Hot weather on the peninsula over the last week struggled at times to make it to the coast.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The urban farm known as Lenny’s Lettuce has opened its Saturday market for another season, offering a rotating assortment of fresh produce and a particularly Pacifica element to the spring salad bowl.
April is national poetry month, a time to reflect on the cultural impact of writers in the lives of readers. What better way for the Tribune to celebrate than by looking back at the most well-known poet and author ever to live in the Pacifica area!
Kristi Espinoza Wellness is hosting a workshop focused on helping mothers with self-care and mental health. Espinoza has up to six spots open for her upcoming, in-person workshop on April 22.
It was still dark, not yet 7 a.m., as the small crowd walked toward the summit at Sweeney Ridge. Then, in a blinding instant, the sun’s first light spilled over the East Bay hills and ignited the gathering. People gasped, and the bagpipe strains of “Amazing Grace” pierced the air.
Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each student. For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed over 325 dictionaries to all third-graders in the …
Coastsiders interested in radio communication have an opportunity to learn with other like-minded folks next week. The Bay Area Educational Amateur Radio Society is hosting its regular “Ham Cram” course on April 22 at the Santa Clara First Baptist Church.
Why bring two goats to Rockaway Beach Plaza on the Saturday before Easter? Well, why not?
On Friday the Sanchez Art Center opens the annual Left Coast Juried Exhibition, which runs concurrently with work from award recipients Ric Ambrose and Tamera Avery.
The city of Pacifica held its annual Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, and several enterprising young people won golden eggs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.