A fisherman braves the fog and cold water on Rockaway Beach
Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Up to his knees in it

A fisherman braves the fog and cold water on Rockaway Beach on Thursday. Hot weather on the peninsula over the last week struggled at times to make it to the coast.

Lenny’s Lettuce brings fresh taste to salad bowl

Lenny’s Lettuce brings fresh taste to salad bowl

  • By April Seager
  • 0

The urban farm known as Lenny’s Lettuce has opened its Saturday market for another season, offering a rotating assortment of fresh produce and a particularly Pacifica element to the spring salad bowl.

Jack London lived in Pacifica — but where, exactly, is mystery

Jack London lived in Pacifica — but where, exactly, is mystery

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, special to the Tribune
  • Updated
  • 0

April is national poetry month, a time to reflect on the cultural impact of writers in the lives of readers. What better way for the Tribune to celebrate than by looking back at the most well-known poet and author ever to live in the Pacifica area!

Workshop will help mothers care for the caregiver

  • By Jenna Hards, staff writer
  • 0

Kristi Espinoza Wellness is hosting a workshop focused on helping mothers with self-care and mental health. Espinoza has up to six spots open for her upcoming, in-person workshop on April 22.

Sunrise provides apt metaphor on Easter morning

Sunrise provides apt metaphor on Easter morning

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • 0

It was still dark, not yet 7 a.m., as the small crowd walked toward the summit at Sweeney Ridge. Then, in a blinding instant, the sun’s first light spilled over the East Bay hills and ignited the gathering. People gasped, and the bagpipe strains of “Amazing Grace” pierced the air.

Rotary presents dictionaries to Pacifica’s third-graders
Rotary presents dictionaries to Pacifica’s third-graders

  • From staff reports
  • Updated
  • 0

Pacifica’s third-graders received a special spring surprise when members of the Rotary Club of Pacifica visited their schools to deliver a brand-new Macmillan Dictionary to each student. For the 15th year, Rotarians purchased and distributed over 325 dictionaries to all third-graders in the …

Group offers ham radio course

  • 0

Coastsiders interested in radio communication have an opportunity to learn with other like-minded folks next week. The Bay Area Educational Amateur Radio Society is hosting its regular “Ham Cram” course on April 22 at the Santa Clara First Baptist Church.

Left Coast exhibit to open

  • 0

On Friday the Sanchez Art Center opens the annual Left Coast Juried Exhibition, which runs concurrently with work from award recipients Ric Ambrose and Tamera Avery.

Kids egg on winners of hunt

Kids egg on winners of hunt

  • 0

The city of Pacifica held its annual Spring Egg Hunt on Saturday, and several enterprising young people won golden eggs.

