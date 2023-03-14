Looking for rainbows
As another series of storms sweeps through the coast, residents are due for a few sights like this. It was shot just before rain resumed on March 8 and captures a stretch of the northern Pacifica coastline.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Looking for rainbows
As another series of storms sweeps through the coast, residents are due for a few sights like this. It was shot just before rain resumed on March 8 and captures a stretch of the northern Pacifica coastline.
Belinda Hernandez-Arriaga, executive director of the Half Moon Bay-based nonprofit Ayudando Latinos a Soñar, got a golden ticket to President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address in Washington, D.C., last week. But she’s quick to say she hopes the spotlight placed on her reflects back on i…
The day before Kim Minelli, Lisa Eccleston and Lynn Gallo opened Rockaway Beach Gifts and Sweets, they made a serendipitous connection with artist Megan Nielsen — but only after tragedy struck. It was Nov. 9, 2021, the day that five vehicles collided near the intersection of Highway 1 and Ro…
Pacific Beach Coalition and Pedro Point Surf Club hosted the 16th annual Surf Movie Night last Friday at the Mildred Owen Concert Hall in Pacifica, selling out two screenings of “Keep It a Secret.” The documentary film by Sean Duggan focuses on a small group of surf pioneers who brought the …
In another life, Mauro Ffortissimo might have been the captain of an old-world sailing ship, steering a crew under blue skies and stormy seas to a dreamland destination on a foreign shore. But over the weekend, he brought back “Sunset Piano” to the bluffs of Half Moon Bay, leading a motley c…
After battling the pandemic, a flood and burnout, the local community theater, Pacifica Spindrift Players, is hoping for a successful show and auction as volunteers work to get back on their feet.
Pacifica police arrested a Ukiah, Calif., man on illegal firearm possession charges on Sunday, according to a statement from the Pacifica Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.