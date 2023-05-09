Million-dollar view
The view of the rugged Pacifica shoreline, as seen from the Pedro Point headlands on Friday.
Pacifican Dana Miller has made quilts for 13 years, and now she has made it a business. In the coming months, Miller is set to open Coastside Quilt Studio at 1305 Palmetto Ave. Unit E. Watch for a soft opening as soon as May and a grand opening in the fall.
Since it was incorporated in 1957, Pacifica has produced great baseball players, including Keith Hernandez, Bob McClure, Rich Morales, Greg Reynolds, Mike Diaz and Mike Buskey among others who went on to play in the minor and major leagues.
There’s been a lot of talk around the community about the closing of the Sea Bowl, and apparently, at this moment, there’s no way to change that. The property is expected to change hands on June 1.
As college applications continue to grow more competitive, upperclassmen in local high schools might be finding campuses within the San Mateo County Community College District a better fit.
The Pacific Beach Coalition makes honoring Earth Day as easy as stepping outside your door, and as lively as a community barn-raising.
A recent report of sexual harassment in Pacifica is raising questions about how to ensure public safety, how to deal with the bad behavior of young men, and how the police respond to such events.
Last year the Mavericks Awards brought hundreds of surf enthusiasts into the backyard of Old Princeton Landing. This year the third annual award show for the video-based surf competition will be held in the backyard of San Benito House in Half Moon Bay on April 29.
It’s no exaggeration to say that the “superbloom” happening in parts of California is out of this world. Earlier in the month, NASA released satellite images of Carrizo Plain National Monument, located near Bakersfield, in which a large swath of vivid purple was visible from space. Images of…
The Moazzami family squeezes in for a photo with a pair of baby goats in Rockaway Beach on Saturday. Some family members seem more pleased to be holding goats than others.
