Birds of a feather
This flock of robins was captured on Thursday at Pedro Point. The photographer says that in winter robins form nomadic flocks, which can consist of hundreds to thousands of birds. Usually these flocks appear where there is plentiful fruit on trees and shrubs, such as crabapples, hawthorns, hollies and junipers.
