Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
More Stories
- By April Seager
-
- 1
On Sunday, classical violinist and local resident Kay Stern was the guest of honor at a presentation sponsored by the Pacifica branch of the American Association of University Women.
Pacifica Police arrested a Napa man on Friday, alleging that he made inappropriate comments to an 11-year-old girl. Christopher Francis Lane was also charged with possession of heroin as a result of the investigation.
- By August Howell
-
- 0
Authorities believe the driver of a Tesla who went over Devil’s Slide on Jan. 2 with three other passengers inside did so intentionally. The California Highway Patrol issued a statement last week that Pasadena resident Dharmesh Arvind Patel, 41, would be arrested on suspicion of attempted mu…
- From staff reports
-
- 0
Pacifica Police successfully talked a suspected car thief out of the vehicle after a tense standoff this morning.
- From staff reports
-
- 1
Rain continued to pound the coast on Monday morning and Californians from Los Angeles to the Oregon border did their best to cope with power outages, road closures and leaky roofs. There was little relief in sight.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- 0
Coastsiders peeked out from under the clouds on Friday to survey damage from this week’s storms. They also prepared for what is to come. Forecasters are calling for a train of wet-weather systems through at least the middle of the month.
- Updated
- 0
Here is a partial list of helpful tips provided by San Mateo County and others who think about emergencies. You might print it and keep it somewhere handy or transfer it to your own desktop.
- By Clay Lambert
- Updated
- 0
California’s largest power provider asked for customers “patience and grace” as it attempts to restore service to hundreds of thousands of customers who lost power during the storm Wednesday and Thursday.
- From staff reports
- Updated
- 0
High tide and extraordinary surf are combining to play havoc across the northern and central coasts of California today. This morning, waves have been crashing onto Highway 1 at Surfer's Beach in Half Moon Bay and they are topping the seawall along Beach Boulevard in Pacifica.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.