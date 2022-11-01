It’s a bird, it’s a plane …
A couple of paragliders sail along the bluffs at Mussel Rock last week. Sunny skies and mild winds kept them aloft and undoubtedly provided a great view of the Pacifica coastline.
It took 35 hours to drive “Maverick,” a 2,560-pound pumpkin, from Anoka, Minn., to Half Moon Bay, but it turned out to be worth the effort. Travis Gienger gave his gourd an appropriate nickname for the weigh-off and on Monday walked away with a check for $23,040 after taking first place in t…
Rachel Carion is one of two new principals joining the Pacifica School District this year, the other being Kim Norgaard, at Vallemar Middle School, who comes from the San Carlos School District where she was a teacher and summer school principal.
Gov. Gavin Newsom signed SB 893 into law last week. The new law allows the San Mateo County Community College District to waive tuition fees. Existing law requires that community college districts charge students $46 per unit.
Gizmo, of Sandy Toes Lane, has been busy of late. Most recently he’s been growing pumpkins with his gang of fellow rescue animals for a giant pumpkin contest. Sound familiar?
In a six-page letter addressed to the Pacifica City Council last week, an attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union suggests the city’s rules governing protests and other “expressive activity” are onerous and likely violate First Amendment protections engrained in the U.S. Constitution.
The state superintendent of public instruction announced last week that his department will release results this month from standardized tests taken by students last spring. That is a reversal from his previous position that seemed to delay release.
As part of the annual budget cycle, San Mateo County Executive Officer Michael Callagy presented the Board of Supervisors with revisions to the recommended budget he prepared in June. It increased by $791 million over the June amount bringing the final allocation to approximately $4.2 billion.
Throughout his illustrious career as an attorney, Joe Cotchett has supported environmental causes and organizations by fighting in court to protect public lands and prevent the sale of irreplaceable natural resources. In one case, his free legal services on behalf of the Surfrider Foundation…
