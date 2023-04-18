Colorful conversation
Wildflowers bloom along the trail at Mori Point. Officials have roped off the flowers in an attempt to influence the influencers to stay on the straight and narrow.
The minimum wage goes up for workers in unincorporated portions of San Mateo County on April 1. The new minimum: $16.50 an hour.
During the idle hours and endless months of 2020, some people organized their closets or put together puzzles. Alex Smoligovets and Adrian Morrison started the hard rock band Doctor, Doctor. The Oakland-based duo released their first EP, “Panacea,” the following year and wanted to share it w…
A group of more than 40 runners will be lacing up on Sunday for the “Cheers to 10 Years Anniversary Run.” Two races hosted by the Pacifica Runners Club, a 7K and a 5K, will start and end at the South Walnut Picnic Area at San Pedro Valley Park in Pacifica.
Jeri Flinn, my wife, had a morbid fear of Dr. Phil.
▸ Government body: Pacifica City Council and Planning Commission special joint meeting
Authorities searched for a surfer who was reported missing off Linda Mar Beach on Thursday, but ultimately didn’t find anyone.
An investigation by Pacifica police detectives that began in October of a sexual assault of a teenage girl has resulted in the arrest of a Fremont man.
Power was out across much of Pacifica on Wednesday as PG&E crews struggled to keep up with downed trees over lines and other mayhem across the region.
