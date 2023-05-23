Say cheese!
From left, Chris Kramer, Tyrone Toloy and Liz Wyrsch, all of Monterey, take a selfie from a bench at the top of Mori Point on a gorgeous Monday afternoon.
While Linda Mar State Beach might have been the biggest Earth Day happening on Saturday, Pacificans turned out with gloves, buckets and determination to clean up areas across the city.
On Saturday, volunteers gathered at beaches across Pacifica and across San Mateo County for an Earth Day cleanup. Judging from the turnout, the local environment had plenty of friends. The beach and parking lot were crowded despite the foggy weather.
Coastsiders can enjoy a perfect pairing of wine and jazz on May 13 at the second annual Half Moon Bay Wine and Jazz Festival. From 12 to 5 p.m., more than 40 California wineries will be set up along Main Street, serving their finest wines. On stage, big hitters like Paula West, Marcus Shelby…
Eureka Square Shopping Center has been due for an updated sign facing the road, and the time is getting closer. Earlier this week, a representative of the contracting company Northwest Signs in Santa Cruz confirmed that the freestanding outdoor sign, also called a monument sign, is currently…
Jared and Shannon Wilke have spent a lot of Pacifica nights at the Longboard Margarita Bar. Earlier this month, a GoFundMe fundraiser for the bar popped up on their social media, and so the Half Moon Bay couple decided to chip in.
After a three-year hiatus, the Pacific Coast Dream Machines is back. For the first time since 2019, the regular rite of spring is going to take over the Half Moon Bay Airport on Sunday for the show’s 30th anniversary.
Nancy Margulies, age 75, has lived in Montara for a third of her life and is an active member of the Coastside Jewish Community and its Spirituality Chavurah. I regard her as a dear friend and role model for how to view aging from a spiritual perspective.
