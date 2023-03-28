The birds and bees
The blue-purple cone-like Pride of Madeira flowers are popping up all over Pacifica — and the bees couldn't be more pleased. This shot was taken Thursday in the Pedro Point neighborhood.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors last week agreed to apply for a $5 million grant from the state to provide farmworker housing in Half Moon Bay. The move comes more than a month after seven people were shot and killed on two local farms, one in Half Moon Bay and another just east of…
During story time with her young daughter, Pacifican Christina Arenas got the idea to write her own children’s book.
The San Mateo County coast is not immune to the traumas of violence. Mass shootings aren’t solely an urban phenomenon and can occur in tranquil coastal farmland, as Coastsiders learned recently.
Three more athletes joined the Pacifica Sports Hall of Fame on Feb. 25, adding to the list of 164 athletes already enshrined. Terra Nova High School graduates Vince Lotti and Tom Byrne were inducted along with former Oceana High School Athletic Director Lucy Corgas.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously on Tuesday to end the local COVID-19 emergency, which had been in place for three years. This decision follows similar federal and state resolutions to begin to lift the pandemic emergency status.
The city of Pacifica made its draft housing element available for public review on Friday. The milestone is one marker on the way toward plotting the next eight years of residential development in the city.
