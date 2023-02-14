Umbrellas and boards
Surfers look for the perfect wave as they slide toward Linda Mar State Beach earlier this month as the sky transforms into a colorful canvas.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
A Stockton man arrested in Pacifica for driving a stolen vehicle and fleeing law enforcement has pleaded not guilty to all charges.
Pacifica’s new director of the Parks, Beaches, and Recreation Department, Bob Palacio, brings to the job his 31 years of experience working for parks and recreation departments in San Francisco and San Mateo.
January continued to make a splash across the Coastside over the last week as historic storms brought wave upon wave of trouble. Downed trees, massive boulders and rushing mudslides blocked roads and took down power, cable and internet connections, and an ominous hole opened on one of the mo…
The thing about a dramatic event is that once prolonged, it isn’t always dramatic. Case in point: For Pacifican Pamela Wiston, owner of the Successories boutique in Rockaway Beach Plaza, the last two rain-soaked weeks have been punctuated by uneventful days and disasters that didn’t happen.
The first thing to know about that sinkhole that opened on Highway 92 east of Half Moon Bay on Thursday: It’s not a sinkhole.
What most people call “fallen trees” and “broken branches,” experts like Igor Lacan call “tree failure.” Lacan is an environmental horticulture and urban forestry adviser at the University of California Cooperative Extension for San Mateo and San Francisco Counties. Lacan has some good news …
It’s 2023. Out with the old and in with the new. The season of gifting and getting is over, and for many now it’s time to honor resolutions about clearing the clutter of the past year, or years, and living a simpler, more organized life.
A widespread internet and cellular service outage across the Coastside on Sunday was the result of a PG&E service call.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.