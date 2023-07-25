Family day at the beach
Crowds turned out to play in the surf and soak up some rare sunshine at Linda Mar Beach on Friday. Beachgoers are hoping for some more warm whether on the coast in the weeks to come.
Cindy Abbott was surprised to see that the machinery behind the Sanchez Art Center was already gone when she led a reporter around back to look.
San Mateo County Libraries is embarking on a pilot program to add several easy-to-use, self-service lending machines over the next year. Sanchez Library in Pacifica will host the pilot, receiving the first automated, ADA-accessible, library outpost in the county sometime in the coming months.
Former San Francisco Giants star Hunter Pence hosted a beach cleanup event on Monday morning at Linda Mar Beach as part of his nonprofit Healthy Planet Project. The group worked in conjunction with the local Pacific Beach Coalition.
In any other surf contest, the move would have resulted in confusion, a deducted score or maybe even anger. With only two minutes left in their heat, two riders traveled frontside across the wave. The one closest to the peak suddenly stepped off her board and onto the other. They rode togeth…
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office says it is cracking down on illegal fireworks in the run up to Fourth of July. And if a ticket for illegal possession of the potentially dangerous noisemakers isn’t enough to sway revelers, authorities are hoping a new slate of penalties for parents and …
A San Mateo woman has sued American Medical Response after saying she was sexually assaulted in the back of an ambulance while en route to a hospital in 2022.
Leptospirosis is a spirochete, which means that it is a spiral-shaped bacteria. It uses that spiral shape to “screw into” tissues such as skin and organs. Dogs and people can acquire leptospirosis from the environment and it can be life-threatening.
