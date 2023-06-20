Marie Favorini reads on a creekside bench among blossoming flowers at Linda Mar Beach on Thursday.
President Joe Biden is right. The massive tax cuts under the Trump administration turned out to be nothing more than a giant giveaway to the world’s largest corporations.
Thirty seniors who are active in the Pacifica Senior Center enjoyed a field trip to Oracle Park on May 17. Waving rally rags from their seats on the Promenade Level right behind home plate they saw the San Francisco Giants defeat the Philadelphia Phillies. For some of the seniors it was thei…
The Half Moon Bay branch of AAUW proudly boasts of being vital and enthusiastic here on the coast since 1967. And how do we keep our members engaged and connected? By connecting and engaging with young people.
A Las Vegas man was arrested Friday on suspicion of setting a window on fire at a Pacifica classroom, then breaking the window to get into the classroom and stealing numerous items, police said.
- By Peter Tokofsky
In 2021 Cal Fire recorded 7,396 wildfires that damaged or destroyed 3,846 structures. Last year nearly the same number of wildfires ravaged the state, but those 7,490 blazes impacted only 876 structures. The major reason for the decline in the number of homes burned, according to Cal Fire Ca…
- By Jenna Hards, staff writer
The city of Pacifica and the Pacifica Police Department offered their heartfelt welcome last week to the city’s new police chief. Chief Maria Sarasua was sworn in and gave a speech to a roomful of officers, friends and family after she took her oath of office.
- By Peter Tokofsky
The office of County Controller Juan Raigoza has released detailed information about property tax revenues and disbursements for fiscal year 2021-22 — once again there is more value in county land than ever before.
