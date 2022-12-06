Looks pretty good!
Selene Shoup, 3, of Montara, gets her face painted by Marcela Cordova at Holly Jollypalooza, a new celebration of the holidays in Pacifica.
In honor of Arbor Day, student and community volunteers planted 30 trees in Pacifica over the course of last week. The main event happened on Saturday, when more than 60 volunteers planted 20 trees at Oceana High School.
After the CZU Lightning fires damaged several Coastside state parks in August 2020, JoAnn Semones wanted to take action.
There is a new holiday event coming to Pacifica in December and organizers hope it becomes tradition. The Holly Jollypalooza is set for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eureka Square shopping center on Sunday, Dec. 4.
According to a San Mateo County health bulletin, more than 16 million Californians, including many children, struggle with food insecurity. Help feed the hungry this holiday season by donating to a local organization that distributes food to the people who need it.
A decorated SWAT team member has filed a damning sex discrimination and hostile workplace lawsuit against the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office. The suit was filed in San Mateo County Superior Court on Nov. 9.
Updated: 10 a.m., Nov. 9: On Wednesday morning, Pacifica voters were awaiting the winners in two City Council races and the final results of a pair of meaningful ballot measures. The polls closed at 8 p.m. on Tuesday, after weeks of mail-in and in-person voting. The early results include mai…
Two men were pulled from stormy waters at Linda Mar Beach on Sunday, and authorities confirmed one of the men died. The other was taken to a hospital.
Two seats on the Pacifica City Council and local representation on the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors were among the important decisions being made by local voters as polls closed on Tuesday. The Nov. 8 midterm elections included local and state races that will shape the area’s govern…
After 35 years, Pillar Point Harbor has a new foghorn.
No one who drives in Pacifica is likely to be surprised that the city has held onto its last-place ranking for the region’s worst roads.
