Locally sourced music
Kathy Sherman plays guitar with the band Hey Mom at the Pacifica Farmers Market on Aug. 30. The market is not only the spot for coastal produce, but it’s a good place to do a little dancing.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Locally sourced music
Kathy Sherman plays guitar with the band Hey Mom at the Pacifica Farmers Market on Aug. 30. The market is not only the spot for coastal produce, but it’s a good place to do a little dancing.
Terra Nova High School will join nine other schools in the San Mateo Union High School District and Sequoia Union High School District in adding girls’ flag football to the fall season sports schedule this school year.
Pacifica police have arrested a 36-year-old Pittsburg woman and charged her with crimes including assault with a firearm and child endangerment after a Sunday afternoon conflict at the Linda Mar Beach parking lot.
Recent testing to measure the amount of COVID-19 virus in Bay Area sewage shows some of the highest levels of the year, possibly suggesting a late summer surge in the disease. The significance of the sewage data remains uncertain, however, particularly because less information on testing and…
The Pacific Ocean, the largest body of water on the planet, comes with both inherent beauty and unseen danger. There is nothing quite as glorious as watching the waves being painted in the gold-red ripples of a coastal sunset, or more terrifying than the idea of being dragged out into the op…
The Pacifica Historical Society is devoting an afternoon to remembering Sea Bowl, Pacifica’s beloved bowling and entertainment center that closed May 31 after 65 years of operation.
As temperatures reach historic highs for extended periods of time across the country this summer, the Coastside has remained surprisingly cool. In fact, the months of May through July have been the coldest since 1999.
Hundreds of people, many with their canine companions, turned out at Linda Mar Beach on Saturday to bear witness to the annual spectacle known as the World Dog Surfing Championships.
Going to the library may not have stereotypical connotations of summer fun, but the San Mateo County public libraries along the coast provide a plethora of activities for those searching for a way to fill the rest of their summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.