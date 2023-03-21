Other friends were green with envy
Gilda Steves, of Daly City, left, and Melissa Guajardo, of San Francisco, put on their green and met up to celebrate St. Patrick's Day at Winters Tavern. It’s one of their favorite spots in Pacifica.
The city of Pacifica made its draft Housing Element available for public review on Friday. The milestone is one marker on the way toward plotting ambitious residential development in the city over the next eight years.
Detectives from the Vacaville Police Department on Wednesday arrested two men, including one from Pacifica, in connection with a 2022 murder in the East Bay.
San Mateo County has received $42.8 million from the state of California to fund three housing projects, including one on the Midcoast, that together promise to make affordable housing more available for more people.
About 30 Pacificans spent an afternoon last week thinking about something they would rather not consider: living through a mass shooting.
On Jan. 4, a 90-foot cypress tree, whipped by storm winds, lost its root-grip in the saturated soil above Cassandra Colby’s Linda Mar yard and toppled over. On its way down, it sheared branches off nearby trees and smashed fences. Three days later, another of Colby’s trees fell. This one lan…
The annual Pacifica Tribune Holiday Fund in partnership with the Silicon Valley Community Foundation raised more than $19,000 over the holiday season for several nonprofits in the Pacifica area. The announcement came from the community foundation last week.
A group of seven seashore explorers met Kirk Lombard at low tide in Pillar Point Harbor on Saturday to learn about what lives in the mud along the beach. Think fleshy innkeeper worms, tactile ghost shrimp and finger-length eels that are always in a hurry.
The weather is expected to deteriorate through the evening hours with rain on the coast beginning on Wednesday and continuing on and off through Friday night. There are a number of weather advisories and some are even looking for snow.
Last week, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo sat down to speak with Oceana High School junior Thant Paing, who is an intern with the Pacifica Tribune. We thought it was a unique opportunity for a conversation between an 80-year-old woman of Assyrian and Armenian heritage who has served in Congress for th…
