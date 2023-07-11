Specks of birds
Common Murres, often referred to as "flying penguins," have migrated to Devil's Slide and can be seen nesting on certain rocks along the rugged shoreline throughout summer. Seen from above in June, they were just tiny black specs scattered along the rocks.
