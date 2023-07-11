230615_Common Murres Devil's Slide_005_PRINT.jpg
Anna Hoch-Kenney / Tribune

Specks of birds

Common Murres, often referred to as "flying penguins," have migrated to Devil's Slide and can be seen nesting on certain rocks along the rugged shoreline throughout summer. Seen from above in June, they were just tiny black specs scattered along the rocks.

