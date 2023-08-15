A particularly coastal summer
Fog rolls in over the Fairmont neighborhood in Pacifica on Monday. As it heats up around inland portions of the Bay Area, local residents will still feel the occasional chill in the air this week.
Witnesses at a Rockaway Beach restaurant thought they saw a person walk into the surf and never emerge on Sunday night. They called Pacifica Police who were unable to find the person.
▸ Government body: San Mateo County Harbor District
Last week we learned of the death of a true Pacifica business pioneer. Rudy Mazzetti, founder of Mazzetti’s Bakery, was remembered on the bakery’s Facebook page and across the city. Services were held at St. Catherine’s of Siena Catholic Church in Burlingame on Monday.
Jim Hunter, a participant at Coastside Adult Day Health Center, wears a contagious smile, a continuously positive attitude and he shares a truly inspiring story.
A phalanx of federal, state and local officials gathered at the Cabrillo Unified School District headquarters on Monday to join U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo in announcing the allocation of $1.86 billion from the Biden Administration’s “Internet for All” initiative.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors approved funding for a new program to provide guaranteed income for foster youth who are 18 to 22 years old. David Canepa, who co-sponsored the proposal with Supervisor Noelia Corzo, described the decision to fund the “San Mateo County Guaranteed Inc…
Last week the Pacifica City Council unanimously approved 11 residents to oversee the creation of the city’s updated Climate Action and Adaptation Plan.
The 23rd annual Kahuna Kupuna surf contest is set to take place on July 29 at Linda Mar Beach in Pacifica. Event organizers boast that the event is the “only amateur surf contest in the world specifically designed for surfers over the age of 40.”
El 12 de julio, la Comisión de Trabajadores del Campo del Condado de San Mateo tuvo una reunión para decidir sus prioridades para el año 2023-2024. La junta abrió con una sesión de comentarios públicos. Durante este tiempo, muchos residentes expresaron la necesidad de viviendas económicas, v…
