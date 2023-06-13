Best seat on the boulevard
Vanessa Torres and her two English bulldogs, Estrella, left, and Oso take their daily stroll down Beach Boulevard in Pacifica. The walk on Thursday was a little tough on them, so on Friday they got to observe the world from their stroller.
