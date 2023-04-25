Light show on Beach Boulevard
Melissa Major practices poi spinning as she walks up and down Beach Boulevard on Thursday. Major was gifted the LED poi spinning balls by her son eight years ago and now finds it "hard to go for a walk without spinning." People who live in the area now recognize her and often come out to watch.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.