Last week PG&E held a virtual town hall for San Mateo County residents interested in learning more about customer resources and the company’s progress on wildfire safety work. That includes the prospect of reducing outages during the hot, summer fire season.

The utility company announced plans to ramp up efforts to reduce wildfire risk by investing in vegetation management and new technology. It also pledged to provide more transparency with Planned Safety Power Shutoffs, including an online map. 

In recent years, the power shutoffs typically occur during fall in advance of large wind events. Frank Fraone, a senior public safety specialist, called the shutoffs “a necessary tool as a last resort.” To help residents plan ahead of time, PG&E is rolling out an online map that will show planned and past outages. 

This year PG&E is expanding its “enhanced power safety settings” in power lines within high fire threat districts and some adjacent areas. These areas are based on the High Fire Threat District Map adopted by the California Public Utilities Commission in 2018. Much of the coastal range from Montara Mountain south of Half Moon Bay is in the third “extreme” tier. 

The idea behind the tweaked tech is that PG&E can reduce the chance of stray sparks by having the power lines turn themselves off within a fraction of a second if an object strikes them. In 2021, PG&E reports an 80 percent decrease in reportable ignitions that could have started a wildfire compared to the last three years. These enhanced settings came under scrutiny by South Coast residents who said the lines were too sensitive, resulting in more frequent blackouts in the region. 

There are 9 miles of undergrounding planned for San Mateo County over the next two years. Most are focused in two zones: Skyline Boulevard and the San Mateo-Santa Cruz county border on Highway 1. Aaron Johnson, vice president of PG&E’s Bay Area division, said that while imperfect, undergrounding power lines would decrease wildfire risk and eventually lead to less tree-trimming work. 

“(The lines) are generally more resilient when underground, but the challenge is, when there are problems, they’re harder to access,” he said. “During outages, they’re often longer on an underground system.”

Bill Chiang, a government affairs representative, said the undergrounding is the company’s best long-term solution to reduce wildfire risk. 

The company’s Routine Vegetation Management Program inspects 100,000 miles of overhead power lines each year, and prunes or cuts down more than 1 million trees to maintain clearance, said Mary Snyder, a PG&E program manager for San Mateo County. That’s different from its Enhanced Vegetation Management, which increases inspections to address vegetation in high fire threat areas.

Other fire mitigation projects include thousands of miles of “system hardening,” installing stronger utility poles and insulated power lines that should be more durable in severe weather. 

August Howell is a staff writer for the Review covering city government and public safety. Previously, he was the Review’s community, arts and sports reporter. He studied journalism at the University of Oregon.

