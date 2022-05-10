There were two fires in Pacifica over the weekend that displaced families — and one led to the loss of animal companions.

A fire in a home at 238 Arroyo Drive on Sunday displaced two residents and killed two dogs, said North County Fire Authority Fire Investigator Mack Srivieng.

Fire personnel saw smoke and fire coming from the backside of a single-family home at about 10:31 a.m. on May 8, Srivieng said. Firefighters found no trapped residents but pulled three dogs and one cat from the smoke and fire, he said. Firefighters worked to resuscitate the animals, but two dogs did not survive, Srivieng said. Two residents were displaced by the fire and received housing assistance through the Red Cross, he said.

Firefighters prevented the fire from damaging any other residences or other private property, Srivieng said. Fire personnel stayed on the scene for about three hours completing salvage and overhaul operations, he said,

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the North County Fire Authority Fire Prevention Division, Srivieng said.

In a separate incident on Friday, three residents at 216 Edgewood Drive were treated for minor injuries on the scene of a house fire, Srivieng said. Five residents were displaced by this fire and have made alternative housing arrangements, he said.

Firefighters saw smoke and fire coming from the second floor of a single-family home at about 8:33 p.m. on May 6, Srivieng said. Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the second-floor area, he said.

Fire personnel remained on scene for 3 1/2 hours, checking for fire extension and completing salvage and overhaul operations, Srivieng said. 

