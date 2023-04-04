Watching your pet dog or cat have a seizure can be quite distressing. There are two types of seizures: petit mal (focal) or grand mal seizures. Petit mal seizures occur when only a part of the brain is affected. These can vary widely but often include muscle tremoring, facial ticking, or odd behavior/vocalizing. Grand mal seizures generally cause a pet to lay on their side, kick all four of their limbs, and urinate/defecate on themselves.
There are three phases to a seizure. The first phase is before the seizure and is called the pre-ictal period. Many pets can feel a seizure coming on. They may act needy, vocalize, or otherwise not be acting like themselves. The ictal phase is the seizure itself.
Usually a seizure will last only seconds. If a seizure is lasting for more than a few minutes, this is called status epilepticus. If this occurs (which is rare), your pet needs to be taken to a vet hospital to get IV Valium to stop it. Do not grab or touch a pet during a seizure. They are unable to control their bodies and may bite or scratch you. If you must pick up your pet, wrap it in a thick blanket before doing so. A continuous seizure that lasts too long will cause your pet to overheat, and eventually can cause brain damage. The post-ictal phase is after the seizure is over. Many pets will act lethargic or “drunk” for 24-48 hours as their body equilibrates after the seizure.
The two main causes of seizures include intracranial (inside of the head) and extracranial (outside of the head). When your pet first has a seizure, your veterinarian will attempt to rule out extracranial causes. These include toxin ingestion, low blood sugar, liver/kidney failure, etc. Your veterinarian will take a complete history from you to deduce if any toxins were ingested by your pet. Bloodwork will be performed to check blood glucose, electrolytes, red/white blood cell counts, and organ function. If an extracranial cause of the seizure is found, your vet will give you treatment recommendations to correct the issue.
If no extracranial cause of the seizure is found, your veterinarian will likely give you a choice. That choice will be to make an appointment with the closest veterinary neurologist to look for an intracranial problem (such as epilepsy, brain tumor or meningitis), or take your pet home for further observation. A neurologist would need to anesthetize your pet and perform an MRI to look for an intracranial cause of a seizure. A young pet that has its first seizure is much more likely to have epilepsy whereas an older pet is more likely to have a brain lesion/tumor.
Anti-seizure medications are generally not prescribed after a pet’s first seizure (as it may be the only one the pet ever has). If your pet has another seizure, your vet will likely start seizure medications. These drugs inhibit neurological activity to decrease the frequency of seizures. The most common side effect of these drugs (especially when you first start them) is sedation. The most common drug used in dogs and cats is phenobarbital. Other drugs include Keppra, zonisamide and potassium bromide. (Potassium bromide cannot be used in cats.)
If your pet is having frequent seizures, your vet may recommend keeping your pet in an emergency
hospital overnight on a very slow IV infusion to get the drug up to blood steady state faster. If the seizures are not frequent, an oral form of the medication will be prescribed. It will generally take about two weeks of taking the drug orally before an effective blood level is reached. These medications will not prevent seizures, but they should decrease their frequency. Less than one seizure per month is generally considered adequate control, though most animals have significantly fewer seizures than that. Bloodwork is usually done about 4-6 weeks after starting a seizure drug to test the blood level of the medication as well as testing liver values. This testing is often repeated about every 6-8 months thereafter.
Seizures are very scary for pet owners to observe. By determining the underlying cause of the seizure and adequately treating that cause, the hope is to minimize seizure activity in the long term and provide your pet with a good quality of life.
Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last several years.
