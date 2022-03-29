Dr. Brandon Wilson

Choosing a food for your pet can be a confusing process. The wide variety of diets that line shelves at the pet store can be disorienting. Are all foods equal? What should one look for when selecting a diet?

What to feed a pet can be a contentious topic. Here is my educated opinion on this subject.

The first thing to think about is life stage. I prefer diets that break down their foods into puppy/kitten, then adult, then senior food. I believe that tailoring the diet based on age is appropriate. The “all life stages” foods that are meant to be fed for the entirety of your pet’s life are not as tailored to the needs of the animal.

I generally recommend that a puppy/kitten food be fed until they are full grown (about 11 months of age). At 11 months of age, I would then transition to an adult dog/cat food. At 8 years of age, I would then transition to a senior food. The calorie density of the food and the included vitamins and minerals are changed to meet the life stage of the pet.

For cats specifically, I recommend increasing the percentage of wet food and decreasing the percentage of dry food they consume once they are 8 years old. By the time they are 12, I would ideally have them on wet food only. Wet food is generally more digestible and also has a higher water content. Cats will also consume more water if you provide them with a water fountain instead of having them drink stagnant water from a bowl. The higher water consumption helps to maintain their kidney health and limit urinary crystal formation when they are older.

In terms of which brands to feed, I recommend checking to make sure the diet has been AAFCO approved. (There should be an AAFCO seal on the bag.) This seal means that the food has been tested by an outside laboratory to ensure that it is well-balanced and contains all of the vitamins and minerals your pet needs. Unless your pet has a health condition that requires a special prescription diet (kidney disease, diabetes, etc.), I would purchase a high-quality over-the-counter maintenance food.

I do not recommend feeding a grain-free diet. There is very rarely a medical need to feed a pet a grain-free diet. In the uncommon case of your pet having a food allergy, the allergy is almost always secondary to the protein source in the food (pork, chicken, etc.). If your pet is suspected of having a food allergy, they will be put on a novel protein source diet (duck, venison, etc.), or a hydrolyzed diet (such as Hill’s Z/D). There is evidence to show that feeding a pet a grain-free diet long term can increase their chance of eventually developing heart disease (dilated cardiomyopathy).

I am also not a fan of raw diets. I have personally seen dozens of cases of pets presenting for explosive bloody diarrhea whose etiology was a salmonella or E.coli infection. The most common cause of this is a pet owner purchasing raw chicken or hamburger meat at the grocery store and then feeding it to their pet uncooked. Would you eat raw hamburger meat? I hope not. If you want to feed your pet a raw food diet, please purchase a commercial raw food diet from the pet store that has been pasteurized and treated to kill bacteria in the meat.

Many owners want to cook their pets’ food at home. I tell owners that they can do this, but encourage them to consult with a veterinary nutritionist. Cooking a pet food that contains all of the nutrients that an animal needs is more complicated than it sounds. Pet food companies spend millions of dollars and employ countless nutritionists to formulate commercial pet foods to make sure they are safe and complete.

People feel a lot of pressure to feed their pets the best food money can buy. The highest-price artisanal pet foods aren’t necessarily the best. When perusing the pet food aisles, look for that AAFCO seal and avoid grain-free diets. If you are still unsure, please consult with your veterinarian for additional recommendations.

Dr. Brandon Wilson is a Pacifica resident. He is a 2009 graduate of University of California, Davis, School of Veterinary Medicine. He has been a full-time veterinarian at Linda Mar Veterinary Hospital for the last nine years.

 

