A small community at Pedro Point has been the sole caretaker of a historical firehouse for decades. That effort continues later this month, when volunteers once again provide a little tender loving care for the decades-old building on Danmann Avenue in Pacifica.
The firehouse, initially built in the 1940s, plays several roles for the Pedro Point community. While it no longer serves as an actual firehouse, it is a great place for community gatherings and events.
“The firehouse is a very cherished building. And so we're trying to maintain it, keep it up and keep our social events going, said Melinda Clar, one of the members of the Pedro Point Community Association. “So there's a lot of moving parts and kind of a way to kind of keep our history alive.”
Cleaning and caring for the firehouse is a volunteer effort. PPCA has received help from their own community members as well as outside groups like the Boy Scouts.
“We rely a lot on volunteer work. I've been here for 36 years. And so I've listened to a lot of hopes as to how we can fix it up over time,” said Marcia Settel. “We did the bathrooms, we did the playground, we did the floors. The lighting is certainly better inside. It certainly is better than it was 30 years ago.”
Settel has been a part of PPCA and the Pedro Point community for many years and often helps with welcoming new residents to the area.
There are still larger repairs that need to be made on the firehouse, and the association has talked about ways to raise money to cover more difficult repairs. This year, as indoor activities are beginning again, much of the cleaning will be focused on the inside of the firehouse. In the past couple of years, cleanups and events have been held primarily outside and the community has lacked this meeting space.
There is also a community-built and -funded playground kept up by the PPCA and community members.
“It is quite literally our indoor gathering place. Not everybody has a house suitable for parties, and the firehouse is our home away from home,” said PPCA secretary Cherie Chan. (Chan is a member of the board of directors of Coastside News Group Inc., which owns the Tribune.) “In the past, we had an annual Easter egg hunt starting from the playhouse and extending into the adjacent field. As we adjust to this new normal, we are hoping for some aspect of community-building and gathering,” said Chan.
“It's important to remember our history. And it gives us a physical place to connect to, rather than just a general idea of being in a neighborhood,” Settel said.
The cleanup and repairs will be happening from 10 a.m. to noon on Nov. 12. For more information on the PPCA, sign up for a free newsletter at pedropoint.org, which covers all kinds of Pedro Point events and news.
