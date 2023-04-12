If you have something to say, Pacific Coast Television encourages you to come learn how to get the word out at the station’s annual Open House this weekend.

“We’ll put them in front of a camera,” says Martin Anaya, director of the station. Station pros will be creating a TV show live and broadcasting the event. Anaya is a believer in hands-on learning, so the Open House is an opportunity for people to try out the station’s many production capabilities.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

School board sues social media companies over mental health

  • By Kiley Russell, Bay City News
  • 0

San Mateo County school officials filed a lawsuit this week alleging three major social media companies — YouTube, TikTok and Snapchat — are designed to be purposefully addictive and that the platforms have sparked a mental health crisis among young people. 

One citizen’s transportation plan meant as start

One citizen’s transportation plan meant as start

  • By Eileen Campbell, staff writer
  • Updated
  • 0

On a busy commute day, cars and trucks crawl through the intersection of Highway 1 and Reina del Mar Avenue in Pacifica. Pedestrians, including school children, cross the road at grade with cars that, moments before, were traveling at freeway speeds.

Eshoo lunches with seniors to recognize volunteers

Eshoo lunches with seniors to recognize volunteers

  • By April Seager
  • 0

Senior Coastsiders in Half Moon Bay invited a distinguished guest to its daily lunch service on Monday, but instead of making a grand entrance, U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo entered through the kitchen. 

‘Visions and Vistas’ exhibit starts on Saturday
featured

‘Visions and Vistas’ exhibit starts on Saturday

  • By April Seager
  • Updated
  • 0

Quarry Cove Art Gallery in Pacifica will present “Visions and Vistas” starting on Saturday. The exhibit features more than 40 artworks by local artists Julie-Ann Burkhart and Celeste Langille.

Music and more take center stage on Sunday

Music and more take center stage on Sunday

  • By April Seager
  • 0

The Pacifica Rock ‘n’  Roll Flea Market returns on Sunday, combining live bands, craft beer and vintage shopping to create a block party at Winters Tavern.

South Coast man pleads guilty in Capitol breach

  • By August Howell
  • 0

A Half Moon Bay businessman arrested for breaking into the United States Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021, pleaded guilty to one of the charges in a federal courtroom earlier this month.  

Supes release investigation on Batmobile raid

  • By August Howell
  • 0

A retired judge hired by San Mateo County has concluded her investigation into the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office's decision to send deputies to an Indiana custom car builder’s business for reasons some observers found dubious. She summarized that the Sheriff’s Office’s actions, while not…

State shuts down salmon season

  • By August Howell
  • 0

Ocean salmon fishing has been canceled across California for both commercial and recreational users after authorities said past drought conditions have severely hurt salmon populations. The season was expected to start on April 1. Now, it’s likely regulators won’t open commercial or sport fi…

Recommended for you