If you have something to say, Pacific Coast Television encourages you to come learn how to get the word out at the station’s annual Open House this weekend.
“We’ll put them in front of a camera,” says Martin Anaya, director of the station. Station pros will be creating a TV show live and broadcasting the event. Anaya is a believer in hands-on learning, so the Open House is an opportunity for people to try out the station’s many production capabilities.
“No matter where they go at the station, there’ll be something to do,” he promised.
Anaya wants people in the community to understand what Pacific Coast TV does. Not only that, he wants them to feel like they could make a TV show themselves, or a podcast, or whatever inspires them. “We teach people to be not just consumers of content, but creators,” he said.
The station has a long history of community education and involvement, from its beginnings in the 1960s as a video project at Oceana High School. It was a critical component of public life during the pandemic, with its livestreams of City Council and other civic meetings.
Anaya expects U.S. Rep. Anna Eshoo, county Supervisor Ray Mueller and the full Pacifica City Council to show up for the event.
Support from the county and the cities of Pacifica and Half Moon Bay allowed PCT to buy its studio space last year when the business complex where the station resides was sold.
“Now we’ve got to figure out how to pay for it,” says Anaya. He’s working out a budget that combines cost-cutting and new revenues from grants and fee-for-service work.
Making sure the community understands the value of the station is part of the fundraising effort. “Ours is the electronic soapbox in the middle of the town square,” Anaya said.
The Open House is from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday,
April 15, at the Crespi Business Center, 580 Crespi Drive.
