Pacific Coast Television honors outstanding members of the community in an annual broadcast known as PCT Honors. This year, the program is virtual at 7 p.m. on Sept. 11 and can be seen by tuning into PCT on Channel 26 in Pacifica or Channel 27 in Half Moon Bay.
The honorees are James Parsons, Jill Reed, Jo Ann Zavoral, Robby Bancroft, Christine Stahl, Jackie Speier, Suzan Getchell-Wallace, Mike and Louis Iacopi, Pablo Oropeza Sr. and Jr., Scott Morrow and Joaquin Jimenez.
James Parsons was a dedicated PCT volunteer who worked on many shows. He died in 2020.
Jill Reed was a PCT board member who died last year. She helped manage a program for those seeking solutions to drug dependence. She facilitated their education, counseling and spiritual development. She helped children and families recover from trauma through wellness meetings, grief support and youth programs. She worked as a program director at Salvation Army USA from 2016 to 2021, a program director at East Bay Agency for Children from 2007 to 2016 and executive director at Joy Adolescent Treatment from 1998 to 2008.
Jo Ann Zavoral was also a PCT volunteer who died in the last year. She volunteered at Second Harvest Food Bank. She supported the Pacifica Historical Society, Lions Club and PCT.
Robby Bancroft is the host of PCT’s podcast “Robby’s World” that explores the pursuit of happiness. He co-owns Breakers restaurant with his dad. He is a board member with Pacificans Care, an organization that provides services to Pacificans. He is the leader of a band called “Obsolete Man.”
Christine Stahl is a local Realtor who serves on the board of Pacificans Care. She has been a Pacificans Care board member since 2002. Pacificans Care supports community-based social services.
U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier has 40 years in politics. She represents California’s 14th congressional district. Her career began as a legislative aide in the 1970s. In the ’80s she became the youngest person elected to the San Mateo County Board of Supervisors. Next, she served on the California State Assembly for five terms. Then she won a seat on the California State Senate, where she served until 2006. She was elected to Congress in 2008 and continues to serve.
Suzan Getchall-Wallace owns and manages Coldwell-Fahey Properties where she has helped people buy homes for more than 30 years. She is director of California Association of Realtors, member of the Pacifica Library Foundation and member of the Pacifica Democrats. Since 2013, she’s been a member of the President’s Council at Skyline College and director of Caminar, Inc., a nonprofit community agency that delivers prevention treatment and recovery services.
Mike and Louis Iacopi farm in Half Moon Bay between two landing strips at the Half Moon Bay Airport. Having founded the business in 1962, they sell to a small local market, giving Half Moon Bay residents fresh produce grown right around the corner. They are in the Ferry Building Farmers Market selling dry beans, English peas, fava beans, sugar snap peas and artichokes. They started a local food delivery program to get food to people in need.
Pablo Oropeza Jr. and Sr. have run Joe’s restaurant in Half Moon Bay since 2002. Joe’s restaurant features breakfast standards, burgers and classic Italian dishes. They sponsor a Little League team. When a community member experiences a loss, they offer the restaurant, food and venue to the grieving family at no cost.
Dr. Scott Morrow has been a San Mateo County health officer since 1992. He is responsible for guiding the county’s health response, such as through COVID-19, promoting disease prevention, enforcing public health laws and advising elected officials on health policy. He played a role in San Mateo County’s bioterrorism and other disaster preparedness efforts and the response to the opioid
crisis. He implemented the county’s shelter in place order last March and educated people about COVID-19.
Joaquin Jimenez, new to politics, won a seat on the Half Moon Bay City Council last November. He said he will govern from his firsthand experiences, providing services to essential workers. His leadership comes from nationwide calls for equity for working families and people of color hit hard by the pandemic.
