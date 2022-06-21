Holy Cross Lutheran Church in Pacifica welcomes all for “Independence Sunday” at 11 a.m. on June 26. The celebration will include music from the Peter Horvath Quartet and gospel singer Gloria Scott, a U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard from the 23rd Marine Regiment, and readings of the Preamble to the Constitution and Gettysburg Address. 

Photo courtesy the Rev. Thomas Nibbe

The Honorable Quentin L. Kopp, retired San Mateo county judge and former California state senator, is this year’s guest speaker. You may recognize Kopp’s name from the sign on the section of I-380 named after him. 

Gloria Scott will sing patriotic gospel tunes and the Peter Horvath Quartet will play a mini-concert of classics like “When the Saints Go Marchin’ In” and “The Battle Hymn of the Republic.” 

“The underlying purpose of Independence Sunday is to stir up in each of us a love of country that is deeply, truly informed and well-grounded in American customs, politics, and culture” wrote the Rev. Thomas A. Nibbe, the coordinator of the event. “In a time of extreme division in our nation, Independence Sunday is an extraordinary opportunity to celebrate America and to acknowledge ‘God and Country’ no matter what our political, religious, or regional stripe may be.”

The free, hourlong event will be held at 1165 Seville Drive in Pacifica. 

— from staff reports

