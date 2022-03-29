At a recent meeting of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, Parks Director Mike Perez described each of Pacifica’s 25 city parks, a collection of properties that might surprise
even longtime city residents. The study session presentation on March 23 was planned when it became clear in an earlier meeting that even the commissioners weren’t fully familiar with all the city’s outdoor recreation spaces.
Director Perez described each park in turn, from the northernmost Fairmont West Park on Palmetto Avenue, north of the shopping center, to the most southerly Sanchez playfields off Linda Mar Boulevard. The city’s parks vary in size from tiny pocket parks like Horizon Mini Park to the largest, Frontierland Park, at 63 acres. Most of these parks were built in association with the original housing developments around them and serve primarily a very local contingent. But the list also included Pacifica’s three state beaches, which the city operates.
City park assets include baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, barbecue facilities and playgrounds. The parks house day care facilities and the Spindrift Theatre, and there are several specialty parks in the city’s collection including the pier, the skatepark and the Sanchez dog park.
Four of the parks — Skyridge Park, Imperial Park, Marvilla Park and Brighton Mini Park — have been designated “priority parks” and are being studied for upgrades, including new playground structures, through a contract this year with NCE landscape architects. A concept design phase will include outreach to local residents, after which the firm will present plans for the four parks. The changes should be completed in 2023, said Perez.
Commission Chair Cindy Abbott asked that the community outreach go beyond electronic surveys to be sure senior residents’ voices are captured. She also expressed a hope that future changes to the city’s parks will retain some less-developed spaces for nature and quiet contemplation.
Potential and in-process upgrades to other parks include adding restrooms, replacing play structures, pathway improvements, pier maintenance and adding safety buoys at beaches. Ongoing issues include parking in park neighborhoods and rules regarding dogs.
— Eileen Campbell, Staff writer
