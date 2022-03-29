At a recent meeting of the Pacifica Parks, Beaches and Recreation Commission, Parks Director Mike Perez described each of Pacifica’s 25 city parks, a collection of properties that might surprise

even longtime city residents. The study session presentation on March 23 was planned when it became clear in an earlier meeting that even the commissioners weren’t fully familiar with all the city’s outdoor recreation spaces.

Director Perez described each park in turn, from the northernmost Fairmont West Park on Palmetto Avenue, north of the shopping center, to the most southerly Sanchez playfields off Linda Mar Boulevard. The city’s parks vary in size from tiny pocket parks like Horizon Mini Park to the largest, Frontierland Park, at 63 acres. Most of these parks were built in association with the original housing developments around them and serve primarily a very local contingent. But the list also included Pacifica’s three state beaches, which the city operates.

City park assets include baseball and soccer fields, basketball courts, barbecue facilities and playgrounds. The parks house day care facilities and the Spindrift Theatre, and there are several specialty parks in the city’s collection including the pier, the skatepark and the Sanchez dog park.

Four of the parks — Skyridge Park, Imperial Park, Marvilla Park and Brighton Mini Park — have been designated “priority parks” and are being studied for upgrades, including new playground structures, through a contract this year with NCE landscape architects.  A concept design phase will include outreach to local residents, after which the firm will present plans for the four parks. The changes should be completed in 2023, said Perez.

Commission Chair Cindy Abbott asked that the community outreach go beyond electronic surveys to be sure senior residents’ voices are captured. She also expressed a hope that future changes to the city’s parks will retain some less-developed spaces for nature and quiet contemplation.

Potential and in-process upgrades to other parks include adding restrooms, replacing play structures, pathway improvements, pier maintenance and adding safety buoys at beaches. Ongoing issues include parking in park neighborhoods and rules regarding dogs.

— Eileen Campbell, Staff writer

Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment
Pacifica auto repair shop accepts judgment

  • From staff reports
State and local regulators have announced a judgment against a former Pacifica auto repair shop owner who they say operated in violation of state regulation.

City considers tax increases to close shortfall

  • By Jane Northrop
The Pacifica City Council last week voted to poll residents about a potential increase to the transient occupancy tax, to consider a change to the utility user tax, and to consider a sales tax. These potential ballot measures could go on a ballot in November.

Tobacco ordinance passes, takes effect later this year

  • By Jane Northrop
The Pacifica City Council discussed at a previous meeting banning tobacco products from pharmacies and prohibiting the sale and distribution of e-cigarettes and flavored tobacco within the city. That ordinance came back to City Council at the Feb. 14 meeting and City Council unanimously appr…

PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters
PHS looks back at history of city’s natural disasters

  • Updated
The Pacifica Historical Society will bring together residents who lived through the city’s natural disasters that made national headlines, including floods, mudslides and erosion, in a Zoom panel discussion at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 27.

Church gathering stopped by police

Church gathering stopped by police

  • By Jane Northrop
Neighbors complained about what they say was a large gathering by Iglesia Ni Cristo, a church that owns the former stables at 650 Cape Breton Drive. The event occurred on Feb. 13, said Capt. Bill Glasgo of the Pacifica Police Department.

Lawsuit claims Pacifica violated law

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

A Pacifica resident has filed a complaint with the San Mateo County Superior Court alleging that the city did not give proper notice about council meeting agendas and has withheld documents relating to mold abatement in city buildings. The suit also claims that the city has misled the public…

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

‘Transparency portal’ reveals potential issues with arrests

  • By August Howell
The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office last week launched a new online platform that provides a glimpse into internal data that is part of an agency-wide effort to move toward transparency in what is an election year for Sheriff Carlos Bolanos. Lifting the curtain may raise questions for resi…

