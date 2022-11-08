▸ Government body: Pacifica School Board
▸ Time and date: 7 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 2
▸ Present: President Kai Doggett, Vice President Lynda Brocchini, Directors Laverne Villalobos, Nidhi Patel and Elizabeth Bredall, Superintendent Heather Olsen
▸ Community speaker: President of the California School Employee Association Nicole Sayers announced October’s winners of the CSEA’s Above and Beyond Award. They are Joanna Fox, a Cabrillo care professional and Merissa Shaff, a Cabrillo behavioralist. Sayers also welcomed 24 new members of the CSEA, with two new substitute teachers among them.
▸ Gas leak at Ocean Shore School: Members of the board, including Doggett and Brocchini, received emails from concerned parents about the gas leak at Ocean Shore School. The school’s website says that the gas was immediately turned off once the leak had been discovered, but that there will be no heat to the C, D and E wings of the campus in the immediate future. “Please make sure that your child has a jacket or a sweater to wear next week as those classrooms could be chilly” the website states. Also affected was the kitchen, and while there will continue to be lunches served, “there will not always be hot food nor … a vegetarian option.”
▸ School climate: Director of Student Services and Special Education John Bartfield gave a presentation about the overall school district climate. Suspensions were down at this point in the school year; there have been two compared to last year’s nine. This was due to educators and staff utilizing alternatives to suspension, as influenced by studies that have found that suspensions do not achieve the behavior reform intended. Alternatives include reflection sheets to be filled out during incidents to help resolve issues, counseling services, and conferences with family members. School climate surveys were conducted, and while many of the questions were answered positively, school engagement was identified as an area with room for improvement. There was a 94.5 percent student attendance rate, which Bartfield said could be improved further.
▸ Current condition of school fields:The Pacifica School District lost two of its groundskeepers recently, and the positions remain vacant while applications for replacements are considered. Ground staff mentioned that Sunset Ridge, Ortega and Oddstad parks needed irrigation repairs and all school campuses required tree trimming. Staff also mentioned that it was hard to maintain the parks given the budget.
▸ Celebrating excellence: Director of Human Resources Carla Chavez Torrez celebrated employees for their years of service to the school district. “This year we recognize 41 of our employees … who have collectively served for a grand total of 610 school years,” she said. She congratulated 14 newly certified and permanent staff members of the Pacifica school district as well as 40 brand-new ones who had been hired recently.
— Adrian Jose Fernandez
