The Pacifica clubhouses run by the Boys and Girls Club are not closing after all. That statement was a relief to many parents at a meeting held on Monday night.
Bruce Wright, vice chair of the Boys and Girls Club board, said in a statement during oral communications at the last City Council meeting and at the parent meeting on Monday that the clubs would remain open. The board entered into a discussion with Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula for programmatic and financial reasons. The outcome is that the South San Francisco club will become part of the Boys and Girls Club of the Peninsula. The North San Mateo County board — which operates the two Pacifica clubhouses — will retain, manage and operate the Pacifica sites as it has for more than 60 years. It will retain the Yosemite clubhouse, funds in reserve, licensing, vans and staff in Pacifica.
Wright led the parent meeting with David Hartman, the interim CEO, and Mandy Lipp, the incoming executive director. Wright apologized for a previous lack of communication saying the board entered into a nondisclosure agreement about the Peninsula club.
“We understand the frustration and angst the families were going through,” he said.
In the future, the board will have more representation from Pacifica. The board will be posting the summer camp program. There will be signups for the school year in August. Also, no increase in fees is planned until 2023 at the earliest.
The board is evaluating the long-term financial situation because the fees in Pacifica don’t cover the cost of services. Additional revenue must be generated through fundraising. The current reserves guarantee three years of service, but the Boys and Girls Club is a nonprofit organization that must be supported by the community, including charitable support from individuals and businesses as well as from the city.
Finally, the board is preparing an assessment of the physical building on Yosemite Drive. Few improvements have been made since the clubhouse was donated to the club in 1968. The board will pursue a loan to enable all deferred maintenance, such as a roof and water runoff issues, to be remediated.
Mary Bier, mayor of Pacifica, signed a letter from the city to both the North San Mateo board and to the Peninsula board that expressed concern about communication and engagement with the families and to express the city’s support for a solution that continues to deliver the club’s services and critical support to Pacifica’s families.
Erin Pickett, a parent, asked questions at the meeting. She wanted to know who voted to isolate the Pacifica club and had questions about finances, among other things.
A handout circulated at the meeting showed a financial summary for North San Mateo County of $1,167,807 in revenue and $1,313,713 in expenses, liquid assets of $85,744 and foundation reserves of $854,659. Wright said he is working on a Pacifica-only budget.
Today, the Pacifica clubs serve about 150 students. Discussions were put on hold about expanding to Sunset Ridge. That might resume in January.
Fundraising was a major topic of discussion.
“If we do not fundraise it will go away,” said Wright. He said the South San Francisco Club generated a lot of money, $900,000, including from Bingo games, noting that is coming to Pacifica.
Wright said the Pacifica clubs did not have solid financing for the last two years. A lot of the costs were shared costs with the South San Francisco club. Some of the Pacifica families pay a reduced fee based on low income.
A parent asked about a possible merger with the Coastside club in Half Moon Bay. Wright said Coastside was not looking for a merger but discussions are open, said Wright.
When Pickett asked about a long-term plan more than two to three years, Wright asked what she could do to make that happen.
“The board needs to diversify. We need foundations and individuals to donate,” said Hartman. “The board has been heroic. … We want to engage you in this process. We want to build a Pacifica Boys and Girls Club.”
A parent who said the Boys and Girls Club saved her life said she was stunned by the rumor of a potential closure. Another parent said she wants to support and foster the clubs to grow.
One parent volunteered to write letters to ask people to help the club.
“We need help on all levels,” said Wright.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.