Beginning on Fridays and running through the weekend, a
multicolored umbrella can be seen brightening up the north entrance of the Linda Mar Beach parking lot. Under the rainbow umbrella is a man slicing the mangoes, watermelons, pineapples and cantaloupe which fill his mobile fruit stand.
He chops away with speed and precision until the fruit lies in neat, bite-sized pieces, ready to fill a Styrofoam takeout container topped with the spicy-sweet Mexican combo of chamoy and Tajin. While this is not an uncommon sight in Southern California, Pacifica has only recently seen the paletero men — a Spanish term applied to those who push around carts full of treats.
Pacifica’s very own paletero man gave his name only as Diego and says he has been in the business for about six months. Before taking up work as a paletero man he worked as a field hand in Manteca where he still resides.
“I wake up at 6:30 a.m.,” in order to make the two-hour drive before traffic gets bad, he says. From there he buys his fruit fresh from the Latin market found in San Francisco’s Mission District. “You’ll find the most delicious fruit in all of Pacifica, right here at my fruit stand!” he states proudly.
During the height of COVID-19, some paletero men could be seen pushing carts plastered with stickers of popsicles on the path that runs alongside the beachfront or even walking through the residential streets that lie behind Highway 1, the bells attached to the handles of their carts jingling merrily. While this marked an early foray into Pacifica, paletero men are very common in parts of California, including some bayside communities with large Latino populations. A little less than 20 percent of Pacifica’s residents identify as Latino, not at all an insignificant figure.
For Pacificans of Latin descent, it may be heartwarming to see more Latin flavor and culture grow in the community. However, the historically unregulated commerce with no promise of good hygiene did not please everyone. These original paletero men, likely not permitted by the city to sell their treats, have all but disappeared from Pacifica in the aftermath of the pandemic. Nowadays the chime of the ice cream truck has replaced the jingle of the paletero man's bells. Diego said that he thinks his employer has a permit to sell his goods in Pacifica. However, a representative for the city of Pacifica business support center confirmed that Diego would need a permit to operate his fruit stand legally and that there has notbeen any such permit issued in the Linda Mar Beach parking lot. Such a permit in San Francisco would cost $430 a year.
Toward the end of the conversation a reporter discussed a shared Latin heritage. “My family is from Costa Rica," the reporter says to Diego. “Where does yours come from?”
His gentle smile faded slowly from his face. “They come from far away. Very far,” he said, looking down at his feet. “They don’t live here with me.”
While the sweet-and-sour fruit and the man serving it are very much of the Latin persuasion, the business model is distinctly American. Diego, as the server, seems to be on one of the lower rungs of a fruit vending organization. He mans the cart, and is employed by the cart’s owner. Diego is not the one making the majority of the profit in this business arrangement. He is simply the cashier in an organization of fruit stand owners. And yet he is a man trying to make a living in a country where he has no family, no safety net — selling fruit one box at a time.
