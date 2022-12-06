Erik Frey and Andrew Dudley,both from San Francisco, throw a ball for Lemon to retrieve at Esplanade Beach on Friday. The trio comes down regularly, often visiting a local bakery and making a morning of it.
At the Parks, Beaches and Recreation meeting on Nov. 30, Chair Cindy Abbott mentioned that the dog-leashing discussion was coming back around. Director Micheal Perez said the concept of an off-leash area for dogs has a long history in Pacifica.
In 2001, the council began to make plans to build a dog park. Several places were considered as off-leash areas, including a plot of land in Sharp Park that was ultimately deemed unsuitable.
An off-leash area at the Sanchez Art Center was eventually opened in 2012 with support from the community organization known as Pacifica Organization of Canine Helpers, or POOCH. Recently there have been reports of dog leashing advocates calling the police on people who walk their dog off-leash. Perez noted that many areas of the city are used to walk dogs off-leash regardless of prevailing law. Some areas are becoming “secret dog parks,” he said.
When the conversation turned to focus on where a potential second dog park would be made, Abbott talked about the difficulty of coastal zoning, noting that the golf course is owned by the city of San Francisco. For this reason, several places like the old quarry by Rockaway and the open space by Mori Point, which might seem like good fits, would actually be very difficult to approve.
The commission agreed to revisit the issue at a later date.
Commissioner Carl Nicolari talked about the beach below the cliffs near the RV park being an accepted off-leash area with a few issues preventing it from being more widely used. He pointed out that a person or dog could easily become trapped between the cliffs and waves if not mindful of the rising tide. Not only that, but several council members noted how few people are even aware that the beach might be an alternative. Commissioners suggested an informational campaign.
Pacifican Danielle Starelli works at Heeling Star, a dog-walking group. In a separate interview she said that there should be more places deemed off-leash zones, just as there should be more places deemed on-leash zones.
She believed that there were not enough enclosed dog parks in the community and was very excited to hear about the possibility of a new one being constructed in the city.
“The community needs a good solid place for the dogs to play,” said Starelli. When asked about whether she was aware that some walk dogs off-leash at the beach under the RV park at the Esplanade, she explained that while she knew of the dog beach she would not be utilizing it.
“I’ll be honest with you, I don’t trust the ocean with my dogs … I lost a dog as a child out at Ocean Beach, she said. “I just don’t walk dogs at the beach period.”
