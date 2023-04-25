While Linda Mar State Beach might have been the biggest Earth Day happening on Saturday, Pac…
On Saturday, volunteers gathered at beaches across Pacifica and across San Mateo County for an Earth Day cleanup. Judging from the turnout, the local environment had plenty of friends. The beach and parking lot were crowded despite the foggy weather.
Of course, that is nothing new. This group cleanup has been happening on Earth Day for many years but the Pacific Beach Coalition also has cleanups scheduled regularly all year long. The Pacific Beach Coalition plans these cleanups and works with other organizations to foster education about ocean life and the impact of plastic on the environment.
“Thousands of volunteers come in, including 50 or 60 organizations and groups, like the Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts and businesses, and church groups, they all gather together and come out and join,” said Lynn Adams, president of the Pacific Beach Coalition.
In order to organize this event, the coalition also relies on volunteers to help lead the clean-up, help others with sorting litter, and supply buckets and tools.
“I’ve been volunteering to pick up trash with PBC for three years,” said Sasha Olegovich a local student and volunteer. “I think it’s definitely important that people come here to support the community as well as pick up after the years.”
Another goal of the coalition is to educate the community and its volunteers. The clean-ups often focus on one organism, this time it's the nudibranch.
“In years past, it was the albatross, last year it was the mission blue butterfly and this year we chose the nudibranch, which are these tiny, small tide pool creatures. They’re interesting in many ways, and they're found all over the world and in all of the oceans,” explained volunteer and naturalist Nancy Ange.
Ange ran one of the tables at the Linda Mar Beach clean-up. Her table was covered in different bins showing what kind of things get picked up at the beaches and how impactful they might be. Some of the featured items were vintage toys and food containers as well as old animal bones.
“Pacifica Beach Coalition is all about education. Earth Day is all about education,” Adams said, noting the group presents assemblies to local schools including Oceana High School. “That's why we have a clean-up so people can come out and learn about marine debris, learn about what's out there.
“So, it's not just about the clean-up. It's not just about the celebration,” Adams said. “It's also about educating our youth who are going to be our future leaders.”
