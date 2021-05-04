Though COVID-19 vaccines are now widely available across San Mateo County and on the Coastside, Pacifica remains without a community vaccination site for now.
After getting long-awaited increases in vaccine doses from the state, San Mateo County reopened its mass vaccination site at the San Mateo County Event Center last week for two to three clinics per week. There, officials are administering around 4,000 doses per day depending on supply. That’s in addition to its targeted community events happening in Daly City, Half Moon Bay, El Granada and at several other sites across the county. For now, though, no community site has been established in Pacifica due to its relatively high vaccination rates, but several pharmacies in the city are showing open appointments.
County Manager Mike Callagy said the increased doses coming to the county, now up to around 24,000 each week, have allowed the county to reopen its mass sites while maintaining the local ones.
“This is more than we’ve ever had before,” Callagy said. “Any resident who wants a dose can find a dose in this county right now.”
Deputy Chief of Health Srija Srinivasan said Pacifica doesn’t currently have a community site because its vaccination rates have been on par with the countywide total, now reporting around 71 percent vaccinated. Srinivasan said each week, the county evaluates which communities are most in need of local sites, taking vaccination rates and open appointments from other sources, like local pharmacies, into account.
Pacifica Resource Center Director Anita Rees said most people are heading out of town for their shots or to mass sites like the Oakland Coliseum or the Moscone Center in San Francisco, especially those who work outside of the city. With 1,278 COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths to date, the city hasn’t been as hard-hit as other communities nearby, but Rees said PRC has offered to help run a local site should the county offer it.
Right now, Rees said she is pointing her clients and others to sign up for the local Walgreens, CVS and Rite Aid appointments or to head down the coast to El Granada or Half Moon Bay sites or up to Daly City. In early April, the PRC helped with a pop-up site to get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to unhoused Pacificans, which is set to resume again soon. She said hesitancy has waned among those who wanted to wait for more information because of widespread messaging about the vaccine’s safety.
But not everyone can get out of town for an appointment, and getting shots into arms for Pacificans who still face access barriers, like those who remain homebound, may require more local options.
“Even though (Daly City) is only 5 to 10 minutes from here, it can feel really far,” Rees said.
It’s these residents who county leaders are now turning their attention to, reaching out individually to anyone who hasn’t yet signed up for an appointment. The county’s goal remains to hit 90 percent vaccinated, up from the current 73 percent. Srinivasan said the county’s community outreach team is even going door to door in some communities to let residents know about vaccine availability and to answer questions about safety. She said it will likely take just as long to reach the remaining unvaccinated residents as it did to get shots into arms of the first three-quarters.
“We’re going to stay out there as long as it takes,” Callagy said.
This week was also the first time the county had insight into future vaccine availability and enough doses to create stable, consistent vaccination clinics. Srinivasan said consistent, widely publicized sites could open up access to anyone who can’t make a last-minute appointment or who wants more time to decide when and where to get their vaccine.
Another goal is to reach residents in the most disadvantaged parts of the county. So far, the vaccination rates among those ZIP codes, all of which are on the Bayside, have consistently lagged by about 10 percent behind the overall county vaccination rate. That’s where the bulk of outreach and community sites are located, and where most of the work remains, Srinivasan said.
“Our goal is zero gap,” Srinivasan said.
