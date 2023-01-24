The sun is back, glinting off puddles left from the relentless parade of storms in January. Coastside residents spent last week cleaning up the mess left by wind, waves and rain, and reassessing the costs of living so close to the ocean.
Sheila Gamble-Dorn lives in one of the picturesque houses perched between the cliff and the water along the south side of Linda Mar Beach. On Jan. 5, when king tides coincided with stormy weather, waves crashed repeatedly onto the houses there. One neighbor lost a deck and another their seawall.
“I keep an eye on the tides, so I wasn’t there,” Gamble-Dorn said. Instead, she watched the waves from a vantage on the bluff above. She has lived in the house since the 1980s and said, “The ocean was so angry that day. I’ve never seen it so bad.”
When the Tribune spoke to her, her neighbor was trying to get his seawall back up before the next high tides, the highest of the year, rolled in over the weekend.
Shelter Cove, the small community at the tip of Pedro Point, also experienced the waves close up. The houses and people are all OK, according to resident David Heartlife. The buildings are on stilts, so no water entered the homes, but there’s clean-up to do. During the storm, a precarious footpath along the bluff that had once been a road slid away entirely. The main access to the cove remains undamaged, however.
In both locations, most of the residents have lived there for decades and have weathered multiple large storms. “I’m grateful for every day here,” said Heartlife.
Along Beach Boulevard, Dave and Dustine Chamberlin are among the many residents cleaning up after waves swept over the seawall and across the street, swamping their buildings. “No amount of sandbags would have made a difference,” said Dustine Chamberlin. “Water came in from all four directions.” Their first floor was flooded with six- to 10-feet of seawater.
They set up pumps to get rid of the standing water, and once it was gone, spent days shoveling out sand. “You’ve never seen so much sand inside a house,” she said. They hosed off their belongings, deciding what could be salvaged and what had to be tossed into the garbage.
Clean-up experts have been as swamped as the beachside residents. “It’s taken two weeks to get quotes, and they can’t do the work until mid-February,” said Chamberlin. Restoration work will include replacing drywall, doing mold mitigation and fixing the electrical and other conduits inside the walls.
Homeowners insurance generally does not cover flooding. Although the rules are “tricky,” says Chamberlin – is wave damage a “flood?” – she expects that most of the repair costs will come out of their pockets.
They have gotten lots of help, though. Neighbors came by with offers of pumps and wheelbarrows. Her son’s Boy Scout troop shoveled out sand, along with a dozen other people, on the Sunday after the big waves. Friends worked with Dave to restore the network powering his rooftop webcam, which offers a continual online view of the ocean.
Even with everyone pitching in, Chamberlin expects that the full clean-up will take three to six months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.