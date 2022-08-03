Pacifica Social Justice sponsored a demonstration on Thursday that allowed participants to make their feelings known on a variety of topics, including recent Supreme Court opinions.
About 20 people participated, waving signs on Highway 1 at the Moose Lodge. Many drivers honked their approval.
Among the concerns, abortion rights and body autonomy, voting rights, freedom of and from religion, clean environment, climate protection, police abuse, queer and trans rights, and ongoing worry over a military industrial complex. Some of the
signs read: “No guns,” “No police violence,” “Act against racism,” “Codify Roe,” “Queers against fascism and white supremacy,” “Facism is not healthy” and “Free, safe abortions on demand.”
Kim Kataluna said she wanted to fight for everything from A to Z, including abortion rights, free and fair elections, and climate change legislation.
“I don’t want an autocracy,” she said.
Carolyn Jaramillo said she was fighting for peace.
“I want to let my voice be heard about peace, if possible,” she said. “And to say ‘no’ to weapons for war.”
Deeg Gold was there on a variety of issues.
“Because we support women’s rights and pregnant people to decide about their bodies,” she said. “And undermining voting rights. We don’t think the EPA will do anything. They undermined Miranda rights.”
Mark Hubbell said he wanted to ban assault weapons and keep abortion legal, to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg, defend Roe vs. Wade and defend women’s rights.
“I’m here to defend the rights that Congress is trying to take away,” he said.
“My wife asked me to come,” said Robert Holland.
His wife, Suzanne Moore, quoted U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland.
“No person is above the law in this country,” she
Moore described Pacifica Social Justice as an eclectic group that is very hopeful.
“In the midst of so much divisiveness, the group respects each other and is willing to listen to each other,” she said. ▪
