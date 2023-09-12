Mike Mooney was born in Ireland before immigrating to California in 1956, eventually settling down in Pacifica. He had called the United States his home for nearly half a century by the time the infamous events of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred.
Mooney had been walking his dog down the Calera Creek trail by the old Rockaway quarry when he found out that the World Trade Center towers had collapsed.
“I remember like it was yesterday,” he said on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. “It was on a Tuesday.”
To Mooney, the walking trail had been imbued with new importance. During the weeks that followed the attacks he decided to do something productive for the community as a way to overcome the feelings of pain and shock.
“The only way you can heal your hurt is to do something about it, like plant a flower,” he said. Mooney attributes his own good health at age 95 to the purpose he finds in everyday activities such as gardening.
Mooney began the Liberty Garden as a tribute to those who lost their lives during that day 22 years ago. It’s in the very place where he first heard the news. It began with a single bench, but over the years the site grew to become the vibrant community garden that it is today. Over 20 separate plots now exist along the paved walking trail, each maintained by a different family.
Nowadays, the garden has been expanded from its original purpose of memorializing victims of the Sept. 11 attacks to being a place to mourn all those who have passed away.
“It's a grieving garden now,” said Mooney as a young woman and her mother walked by to tend to their own plot, pail and spade in hand.
On this Sept. 11, the garden was used once again for its original purpose: to honor those who lost their lives during the hijacking of four passenger jets and subsequent terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center and the Pentagon. Special attention was drawn to the bravery of the first responders, many of whom gave their lives in an attempt to save others.
“We think of the people in the towers, but we don't remember the firefighters who walked to their death,” said Mooney.
One of those in attendance, Bob O’Donnell, was a retired fire chief for Daly City, now part of the North County Fire Authority. In the months that followed the collapse of the World Trade Center, O’Donnell came to grips with the emotions it had stirred by penning a poem.
Why does this ache not recede as time brings distance to that heinous deed?
Now, long after the Towers’ collapse, we should dwell on firefighters perhaps.
O’Donnell read it aloud to attendees at Monday’s memorial service.
Carol Fregly, another participant at Monday night’s memorial event, recalled having visited Ground Zero in the immediate aftermath of the disaster. A friend of hers, living just blocks away from the piles of rubble where the Twin Towers had once stood, was bringing the rescue workers food and washing their clothes.
Fregly shared photos of Mooney’s Liberty Garden. When she showed New York City firefighters the pictures, she said everyone present became overwhelmed with emotion. “I'm crying and they're crying. We're all crying, right?” she recalled. “And they said, ‘We are so grateful that people so far away are concerned about us.’”
Tom Nibbe, pastor at the Holy Cross Lutheran Church and an attendee at the event, said his daughter bore witness to one of the passenger jets colliding with a tower.
“My daughter saw the second plane go into the building. She was at the hospital that is closest to the towers,” he said. The pastor went on to quote a passage from the Bible: “That there may be hope. Let him offer his cheek to the one who would strike him and let him be filled with disgrace, for no one is cast off forever. Although he received grief, he shall show compassion.”
