Mike Mooney was born in Ireland before immigrating to California in 1956, eventually settling down in Pacifica. He had called the United States his home for nearly half a century by the time the infamous events of Sept. 11, 2001, occurred.

Mooney had been walking his dog down the Calera Creek trail by the old Rockaway quarry when he found out that the World Trade Center towers had collapsed. 

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

More Stories

featured

Local population could grow for first time in years

  • By Adrian Jose Fernandez, Special to the Tribun
  • Updated
  • 0

When Pacifica was first incorporated in 1957, it was a small city of less than 20,000 residents. Many of those pioneering residents likely wouldn’t recognize the city today.

Foundation sponsors enrichment programs in local schools

  • By Greta Reich, Special to the Tribune
  • 0

Glockenspiels, slam poetry and the ethics of hunting might not be typically associated with fifth-graders, but all are found in the music and poetry lessons at Pacifica schools sponsored by the Pacifica Education Foundation.

First county listening session draws a crowd

  • By Peter Tokofsky
  • 0

Supervisor Ray Mueller told the crowd that filled his new office in Pillar Point Harbor on the evening of Aug. 9 that he was glad the first of seven listening sessions organized by San Mateo County took place on the coast.

Recommended for you