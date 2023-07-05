The next stage for Beach Boulevard was explained to Pacifica residents at public meeting to discuss the corridor’s future held on June 27.
Due to climate change and worries over the impacts from storms like those that pummeled the coast earlier this year, the Pacifica City Council and Departent of Public Works have been drafting plans for a more resilient coastline. In 2021, potential plans for Beach Boulevard were presented to residents. Most participants preferred the hybrid option which includes a new seawall, beach nourishment, sand retention and rock revetment, which proponents say could help the coastal area from further erosion.
“We're talking to folks about this first phase of the design that we're moving forward with. And what we feel our final result will be, which, of course, will be a hybrid system that we're showing here. But there are a lot of other steps along the way,” said Lisa Petersen, director of Public Works.
One of the steps is raising enough money for the multiple parts of this project. Petersen estimates that the city will need $110 million to fully finish the project. She also suggested that the city may tackle the project in steps depending on what kind of funding it receives.
While there are many unanswered questions, including a completion date for the wall and beach nourishment, the city and Public Works are determined to maintain communication with residents.
“We have some objectives here. And those are to engage with people at Pacifica to build a broad understanding of the project's purpose and scope as well as opportunities for participation,” explained Katie Deleuw who works with Kearns and West, a strategic communications firm that works with organizations that are dedicated to climate, community and regional development. “The second is to provide multiple meaningful opportunities to participate in the product development process.”
Currently, the group is in “Phase 2A” which is an early planning phase. There are two other open meetings scheduled before “Phase 2B” begins in early 2024.
“After phase 2A, we would start the environmental document where really you do a thorough analysis of impacts and come up with alternatives to mitigate impacts,” said Aaron Holloway during the presentation. Holloway works with the consulting team and is a coastal engineer. “So, while we are presenting kind of the preferred concept, we're still kind of in the early phase, and so there's still a lot of work to do.”
Residents likely will not see any physical work on the boulevard for some time, but more information will be presented at future meetings. Those meeting dates can be found on the project website. Go to cityofpacifica.org and navigate to Public Works, engineering.
